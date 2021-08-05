Shopping

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kate Spade and Coach Bags

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There's a lot to shop for the last days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale but handbags are where it's at! We're eyeing Kate Spade purses and totes and Coach wallets and bags on sale at crazy discounts. 

Bag styles from the beloved designer fashion brands are marked down for a limited time. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night. 

This is Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year and there are so many anniversary sale items available -- from home decor items you love to that perfect sweater from your favorite brand you've been eyeing, there is a deal for every shopper.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best Kate Spade bags and Coach bags on sale at the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for Kate Spade and Coach Bags at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
A circular crossbody bag inspired by a vintage canteen that comes with gold hardware and an adjustable strap. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
When you just want to carry your phone, keys and a couple of cards with you, this rectangular pebbled leather crossbody bag will do. 
$100 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag
Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Metropolitan Leather Messenger Bag
Don't like the traditional backpack for carrying books to class? Try a sleek messenger bag like this one from Coach. 
$237 (REGULARLY $395)
Coach Turnlock Small Leather Wallet
Coach Turnlock Small Leather Wallet
Nordstrom
Coach Turnlock Small Leather Wallet
Crafted with refined calf leather and a metal closure, this Coach Turnlock Small Leather Wallet is the perfect to store your essentials while you're on the go.
$90 (REGULARLY $150)
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Tuck this wallet into your bag to keep your cards safe in style. 
$65 (REGULARLY $110)
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Coach Academy Leather Backpack
If you're heading back to class, make sure you do it in style with this Academy Leather Backpack from Coach. 
$297 (REGULARLY $495)
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
Nordstrom
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
If you love a designer logo, opt for this classic satchel and save $150. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)
Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Level up your fall outfits with this Leather Barrel Bag from Coach. 
$240 (REGULARLY $395)

