There's another TikTok-viral item that's on sale at Amazon. A dupe for the popular Aerie legging with crossover waist from American Eagle (regularly $44) is more than 50% less at Amazon for $20.

The Amazon version, which went viral on the app, also features the on-trend, V-shape criss-cross detail on the waist. The comfy, stretchy legging is great for working out or lounging in. It also has a hidden waist pocket. The legging is available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights.

If you want more deals on leggings, celebrity favorites are on sale as well, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

If you want more discounts from Amazon, you can also shop small businesses. Downloading the Amazon app will bring deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

