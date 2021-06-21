TikTok Finds on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and summer's biggest sale event features deals on TikTok-approved items! The social media app has been a huge source of inspiration for shopping with many products going viral on the app from user recommendations -- and some of them are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Sale items include the famous Seasum booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver, L'Oreal Paris Infallible Powder Foundation, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, The Pink Stuff and so much more.

If you're looking for more TikTok-inspired finds, shop Lululemon dupes, Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe and the viral Abercrombie jeans.

Finally, be sure to check out additional Amazon Prime Day deals, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Shop the best deals on TikTok-approved items on sale during Prime Day below.

