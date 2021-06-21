Shopping

TikTok Finds on Sale for Prime Day 2021

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and summer's biggest sale event features deals on TikTok-approved items! The social media app has been a huge source of inspiration for shopping with many products going viral on the app from user recommendations -- and some of them are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021. 

Sale items include the famous Seasum booty-lifting leggings Lizzo lovesBed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver, L'Oreal Paris Infallible Powder Foundation, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, The Pink Stuff and so much more. 

If you're looking for more TikTok-inspired finds, shop Lululemon dupes, Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe and the viral Abercrombie jeans.

Finally, be sure to check out additional Amazon Prime Day deals, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Shop the best deals on TikTok-approved items on sale during Prime Day below.

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
Get a low price on the viral, booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves. 
$20 (REGULARLY $27)
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Amazon
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Get an additional $30 off the sale price of the Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster. 
$250 (REGULARLY $400)
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
This pearl necklace with smiley face pendant is so early 2000s. 
$18 (REGULARLY $23)
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Amazon
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Pair this detachable dickey collar to a vest or sweater for a preppy-style look. 
$7 (REGULARLY $9)
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Amazon
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Score these on-trend 70s-style aviator sunglasses with tinted yellow lenses.
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
Amazon
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
This sexy one-shoulder swimsuit with cut-out detail, bold print and high-cut legs are perfect for summer. 
$24 (REGULARLY $28)
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Amazon
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 
$31 (REGULARLY $40)
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
Amazon
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
Stream movies and shows anywhere with this mini, portable video projector. 
$48 (REGULARLY $60)
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Amazon
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Stock up on the popular cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff. 
$7 (REGULARLY $9)
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
Amazon
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
Relax and help relieve pressure and pain with the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set. 
$38 (REGULARLY $60)
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Amazon
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Take 53% off this ring light kit. 
$56 (REGULARLY $120)
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Amazon
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Get a great deal on the skincare staples. 
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
Add this affordable L'Oreal powder foundation to your makeup collection. 
$9 (REGULARLY $12)
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant helps unclog pores and brighten the skin, according to Amazon. 
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Get multiples of the viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara. 
$9 (REGULARLY $11)
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
Amazon
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
This comes with three hair claw clips. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
Amazon
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
This comes with 10 colorful resin and acrylic rings and invisible ring adjusters. 
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Amazon
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Mermaid waves are easy to create with the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
These Shashi small gold hoop earrings are so versatile. 
$30 (REGULARLY $42)

