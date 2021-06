TikTok Discovered the Best Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe

TikTok is at it again, giving shoppers yet another affordable find to obsess over! This time, it's a dupe of the popular Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress -- a sporty frock with built-in shorts and pockets -- a great alternative to the usual sports bra and leggings outfit.

User @cora.b.gallery shared the dupe on the app. She captioned the video, "Okay i found the PERFECT dupe for the OV exercise dress that no one is talking about yet!"

In the video, the user models the $50 athleisure dress from Halara, which has built-in shorts, pockets, adjustable straps and removable pads. The user says it's a great dupe for the $100 Outdoor Voices dress, saying, "I've tried the Outdoor Voices one and this is the exact same. She's got padding, she's got biker shorts underneath, she's so comfortable, she looks good from the side."

@cora.b.gallery Okay i found the PERFECT dupe for the OV exercise dress that no one is talking about yet! It’s only $40 ill copy the link in the comments! @halara_uk ♬ Strawberry - Prod by Rose

If you're looking for more TikTok-inspired finds, check out the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Lululemon dupes and the viral Abercrombie jeans.

Shop the Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe below.

The Dupe:

The Original:

