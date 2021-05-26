Shopping

Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lizzo
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Just after Lizzo convinced us we need the booty-lifting Amazon leggings, the stylish star revealed her morning skincare routine on TikTok -- and now we're finding ourselves adding her chosen items to our cart.

The award-winning musician has been giving us so many reasons to shop. Lizzo shares many of her fashion and beauty faves on social media, and her latest TikTok video shows her skincare routine step by step. The already-glowing "Good As Hell" singer enhanced her radiant complexion with a spritz of toner before applying a deliciously smelling pineapple serum from Glow Recipe.

Then, she sprays on rosewater, slathers on the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil and massages her face with a Gua Sha tool. She completes the routine with another yummy skincare product from Glow Recipe, this time a banana moisturizer, and an eye cream from Dr. Barbara Strum. 

@lizzo

YALL BEEN AXXIN FOR THE SKIN CARE ROUTINE SO I MADE ONE UP AND WHY IS CASTAWAYS ONLY 30SECS LONG TIKTOK?!?

♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

Shop the items from Lizzo's skincare routine below to channel her glow. 

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum
According to Glow Recipe, this is a bouncy, lightweight serum that aims to brighten the skin, while literally smelling like pineapples (it has 22% pineapple juice). 
$49 AT GLOW RECIPE
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
This luxurious best-selling face oil from True Botanicals is a celeb favorite. The clean beauty brand states on their website the hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula is clinically proven to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while boosting hydration. 
$110 AT TRUE BOTANICALS
Gua Sha Facial Tool
Gua Sha Facial Tool
Amazon
Gua Sha Facial Tool
Lizzo not really knowing if she's using the Gua Sha facial tool properly is so relatable. Scraping the stone slowly across the curvatures on the face is said to help decrease puffiness, stimulate circulation and alleviate tightness.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
This deliciously smelling moisturizer adds back hydration to the face without clogging the pores, according to the brand. And you guessed it -- it smells like bananas. 
$39 AT GLOW RECIPE
Dr. Barbara Strum Eye Cream
Dr. Barbara Strum Eye Cream
Nordstrom
Dr. Barbara Strum Eye Cream
Dr. Barbara Strum's skincare products are another favorite among stars. The eye cream is specifically created to minimize swelling, bags and dark shadows around the eyes, according to Nordstrom. 
$140 AT NORDSTROM

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: Leggings, Skincare and More

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products

Best Amazon Deals on Beauty Products Under $35

 