Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves
Just after Lizzo convinced us we need the booty-lifting Amazon leggings, the stylish star revealed her morning skincare routine on TikTok -- and now we're finding ourselves adding her chosen items to our cart.
The award-winning musician has been giving us so many reasons to shop. Lizzo shares many of her fashion and beauty faves on social media, and her latest TikTok video shows her skincare routine step by step. The already-glowing "Good As Hell" singer enhanced her radiant complexion with a spritz of toner before applying a deliciously smelling pineapple serum from Glow Recipe.
Then, she sprays on rosewater, slathers on the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil and massages her face with a Gua Sha tool. She completes the routine with another yummy skincare product from Glow Recipe, this time a banana moisturizer, and an eye cream from Dr. Barbara Strum.
@lizzo
YALL BEEN AXXIN FOR THE SKIN CARE ROUTINE SO I MADE ONE UP AND WHY IS CASTAWAYS ONLY 30SECS LONG TIKTOK?!?♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans
Shop the items from Lizzo's skincare routine below to channel her glow.
