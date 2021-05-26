Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves

Just after Lizzo convinced us we need the booty-lifting Amazon leggings, the stylish star revealed her morning skincare routine on TikTok -- and now we're finding ourselves adding her chosen items to our cart.

The award-winning musician has been giving us so many reasons to shop. Lizzo shares many of her fashion and beauty faves on social media, and her latest TikTok video shows her skincare routine step by step. The already-glowing "Good As Hell" singer enhanced her radiant complexion with a spritz of toner before applying a deliciously smelling pineapple serum from Glow Recipe.

Then, she sprays on rosewater, slathers on the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil and massages her face with a Gua Sha tool. She completes the routine with another yummy skincare product from Glow Recipe, this time a banana moisturizer, and an eye cream from Dr. Barbara Strum.

@lizzo YALL BEEN AXXIN FOR THE SKIN CARE ROUTINE SO I MADE ONE UP AND WHY IS CASTAWAYS ONLY 30SECS LONG TIKTOK?!? ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

Shop the items from Lizzo's skincare routine below to channel her glow.

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil True Botanicals True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil This luxurious best-selling face oil from True Botanicals is a celeb favorite. The clean beauty brand states on their website the hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula is clinically proven to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while boosting hydration. $110 AT TRUE BOTANICALS Buy Now

Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon Gua Sha Facial Tool Lizzo not really knowing if she's using the Gua Sha facial tool properly is so relatable. Scraping the stone slowly across the curvatures on the face is said to help decrease puffiness, stimulate circulation and alleviate tightness. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

