Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
The TikTok hype is real -- Lizzo has tried the booty-lifting leggings that went viral on the app. The musician shared a video of herself sporting the affordable leggings, available on Amazon, while twerking -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced product.
The star captioned the TikTok post with, "I got ✨theeeeee leggings✨... they make my booty stiff so somebody lyin 😏." She also shared pics on Instagram.
In case you didn't already know, TikTok is the ultimate source for all the things you didn't know you needed. The teen-approved platform has become the mecca for, well, everything. From unique and cool (or downright cute) kitchen tools and gadgets to popular 15-second dances. It's safe to say that its users -- which include fashion-savvy Gen-Zers -- have a lot to offer for any area of life you can think of. That said, none come quite as close to that of affordable fashion. From stylish DIY tips on $10 Walmart jeans and viral jeans from Gap to the best Lululemon dupes you can find on Amazon, TikTokers are giving you their inside scoop (not to mention their honest opinions).
@lizzo
I got ✨theeeeee leggings✨... they make my booty stiff so somebody lyin 😏♬ original sound - 𝕿𝖆𝖚𝖍𝖆
The latest piece to come into question is one that'll serve as a staple in your yoga pants and athleisure collection: a pair of Amazon leggings. According to the app's users, the Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings -- also known as the "TikTok Leggings" -- feature a unique honeycomb texture and need no introduction. TikTok user @raniaclayton starts her video sharing her experience with the "husband-approved" leggings saying, "You know the ones. They weren't lying."
Of course, as with many viral things on TikTok, the affordable leggings -- which start at $28.99 on Amazon -- aren't just getting high praises from one user alone for its tummy control and squat proof stretch. Brooke Morris, who says she told herself that she wouldn't give into a TikTok purchase (but really, how could she not?), encourages all of her followers to get a pair. "Ladies, do me a favor and buy the leggings...they're on Amazon, they have multiple colors," she says.
While most TikTok users are opting for a pair of the gray and white colorway, the brand offers their butt-shaping, textured, high waisted leggings in a variety of styles -- including bright, colorful tie-dye options.
Whether you're looking for a pair of new workout leggings to wear for your at-home gym sessions or you want another pair to mix with your other workout clothes, take a page from these users' (and Lizzo's) books and get yourself the viral TikTok leggings. Scroll down below to shop them on Amazon, now.
