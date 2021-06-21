Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 33% Off for Prime Day

Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The actress, who shares her baking adventures on Instagram for her #PretendCookingShow, was seen using the KitchenAid Hand Mixer while making cookies. Garner loves it so much she brings her hand mixer with her when traveling for work.

"Do I bring my measuring spoons and mixer from home when I travel? Yes. Yes, I do," she jokes in the video.

The KitchenAid staple is currently 33% off for $40 (regularly $60). Whether you're stirring cookie ingredients or whipping egg whites, this hand mixer will be your go-to kitchen gadget. It's selling out fast, so we suggest you hurry and score the adorable ice blue color!

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Kendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray and tie-dye cropped cardigan, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

