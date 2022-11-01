Samsung Week Ends Today With Last-Chance Deals on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More Before Black Friday
Black Friday is quickly approaching, but you can already score great deals on electronics and appliances without having the hassle of mall crowds right now during Samsung Week. For one last day today, Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with deep discounts on its innovative televisions, smartphones, tablets, and appliances. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung's week-long sale event is offering epic deals on its hottest products.
All week long, you can save thousands of dollars on Samsung's most popular products. If you're in the market for a new television, you can enjoy the stunning picture quality of quantum matrix technology and take $1,700 off a 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. Looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a phone upgrade? You can get a Galaxy S22 for as low as $50 with eligible trade-ins. Samsung is also launching Deals of the Day with exclusive deals on best-selling products — such as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and smart washers and dryers — available for 24 hours only.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals to take advantage of during Samsung Week 2022 before the sale ends tonight.
Samsung Black Friday TV Deals
The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.
If you want to stream your favorite shows and movies without sacrificing your home's aesthetic, then this frame TV is for you. When not in use, it looks just like a framed work of art.
This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,500. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Save up to $1,400 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.
Enjoy the big game or your favorite movie among the great outdoors with this water and dust-resistant TV from Samsung—now on sale for $1000 off.
Take movie nights to the next level with $200 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.
Samsung Black Friday Galaxy Phone Deals
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get an extra $50 off, a free memory upgrade, and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 trade-in credit.
The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Get a free memory and up to $700 trade-in credit.
Get $200 off Galaxy Z Flip4 512GB. Plus, get up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or a minimum $150 credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy phone or iPhone trade-in, in any condition. The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization.
Samsung's deal on its newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 includes $300 off select devices and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package.
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.
Samsung Black Friday Tablet Deals
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
The $900 discount on Samsung's newest tablet is the best price we’ve seen since the device’s release. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents.
Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals
With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
The strong 400 cfm ventilation system efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
This Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking conveniently provides optimal cooking results, while precise glass touch controls let you easily select cooking functions.
With a large 5.2 cu. ft. capacity, fit more and do fewer loads. The Super Speed Wash function lets you wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
