The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung, LG, and Amazon Fire TVs
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, holiday sales are already starting to offer great 4K TV deals. We've found the best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for winter hibernating, holiday hosting, and the new NBA season.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your living space.
No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about switching to an Amazon Fire TV, there are 4K TV sales at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best 4K TV deals to shop now.
Best 4K TV Deals
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Right now, this 65-inch model of the LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet. It features a beautiful 4K OLED display with Dolby Vision, and a fourth-gen A9 processor engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically upscale content.
The LG 65" Smart TV features OLED which gives you the best visuals and color. It has highly-used apps already installed like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ so you have your favorite content ready to view, all you need to do is log in.
This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with LG's best processor.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
