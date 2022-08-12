As summer winds down, the back-to-school season is upon us. Having the right tech is essential, so it's time to upgrade all your gadgets to survive the new school year. Samsung is offering some of the best end-of-summer deals right now for students of all ages and grade levels. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, headphones, and tablets, you don't miss out on the back-to-school deals at Samsung.

A fresh pair of Galaxy Buds can get you through long nights of studying, while a new Galaxy Book2 Pro can help with remote learning. Even when it comes to outfitting your new dorm room, apartment, or post-grad home with a new TV and appliances, the savings at Samsung span a wide range of devices.

To help make your shopping easier, we've gathered the best Samsung deals currently available. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, laptops, and more.

Best Samsung Laptop and Tablet Deals

Master every assignment with Galaxy connectivity. Samsung's sale includes the newest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which has an ultra-dynamic multi-window display that puts everything you need on one screen.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live or Buds 2 and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,250 $425 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Book2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro With stunning visuals and Samsung's most powerful processor available, the Galaxy Book2 Pro has super-quick response times, jaw-dropping graphics, and extraordinary multitasking capabilities. $1,300 $1,100 Buy Now

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, shop savings on the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. All three phones in the latest Galaxy S22 lineup are also on sale with even bigger deals when traded in for an eligible device.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get a free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live and save up to $1,050 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,750 $700 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $850 $150 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Get select Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live for free with your Galaxy S22. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $800 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get The Freestyle portable projector for free and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,800 $700 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $1,000 $350 Buy Now

Best Samsung Headphone Deals

Listen to your favorite music on the way to class or tune out the noise while studying. Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live is sound made for your ears with an ergonomic design, optimized speaker, and Active Noise Cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. $150 $60 Buy Now

Best Samsung TV Deals

TVs may not be traditional school supplies, but these deals are not to be missed. Whether you are moving into your first apartment off-campus or are just looking to update your home's living room, Samsung is offering major deals on 4K and 8K smart TVs.

85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. $5,000 $2,600 Buy Now

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

From washer and dryer sets to dishwashers and refrigerators, Samsung makes some of the best quality home appliances. Now's your chance to finish that home improvement project without breaking the bank.

Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ Samsung Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. $999 $849 Buy Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,399 $2,999 Buy Now

