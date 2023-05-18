As if Selena Gomez hasn't provided us with enough home and lifestyle inspiration via Selena +Chef, now we can (quite literally) tap into the star's stock of stylish cooking essentials via her new cookware collection with Our Place — and add a seriously cute touch to our kitchens, too.

The internet's favorite pots, pans, and cooking utensils got the brightest and prettiest makeover. Now through May 21, the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection is on sale just in time for some summer cooking. At the Our Place Spring Sale, every one of the brand's cult-favorite products is 20% off — including the beloved Always Pan and Perfect Pot, which are both practical college graduation gifts.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $132 Shop Now

Selena's collection in limited-edition colors of Rosa and Azul is "a celebration of all ways we cook — as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously," Gomez wrote in an Instagram post. "Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table."

According to Our Place, the collection is all about "reconnecting with our roots through all ways we cook" — and with the colorful (yet still totally multifunctional) cookware, users will be able to add a bright, joyous touch to any kitchen or shared foodie celebration. Gomez's collab with the beloved brand also celebrates cooking with a cause — for every purchase made, 10% of the profits will go toward the Rare Impact Fund, which helps to expand the accessibility of mental health services for young people.

Shop Our Place's Spring Sale and save on more beautiful pieces from Selena Gomez's cookware collection below.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates Serve up something delicious (and in style) with these electric blue-colored serving plates. $50 $40 Shop Now

Side Plates Our Place Side Plates These dainty side plates are equal plates adorable and totally aesthetically-pleasing. $40 $30 Shop Now

Knife Trio Our Place Knife Trio Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place. $170 $127 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop Now

Our Place's Spring Sale Has Been Extended: The 11 Best Deals to Shop

Our Place Just Launched a Cast Iron Version of The Perfect Pot

Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware

33 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen This Spring

Florence Pugh's Go-To Kitchen Knives Are on Sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring