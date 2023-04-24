The Always Pan 2.0 Is On Sale Right Now: Save $35 On the New Oven-Safe Cookware
In case you missed it, the sensational pan that's been sweeping Instagram and TikTok just got an upgrade. Our Place's mega-viral Always Pan now has new and improved features, making it truly a do-it-all kitchen essential.
The Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe, has a long-lasting nonstick ceramic coating, and 10-in-1 functionality, which means the pan more versatile than its bestselling predecessor. Even better, the Always Pan 2.0 is currently 24% off as part of Our Place's Spring Sale. Normally retailing for $150, you can streamline your cookware and save $35 on all eight colors of the pan, including Selena Gomez's two hues.
Clear out your old pots and pans, because Our Place has one pan to rule them all. The brand new Always Pan 2.0 can take on the oven, meaning the superior cookware option braises, sears, steams, strains, sauteés, fries, boils, bakes, serves, and stores. Made with Thermakind technology, the pan now features a new proprietary nonstick surface that’s supposed to last 50% longer than the old one.
Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors.
This innovative cookware comes with a steam-release lid, Beechwood spatula and steamer basket-slash-colander. The new Always Pan 2.0 design is made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum, which Our Place boasts for being three times more heat conductive than stainless steel.
Our Place's Spring Sale is welcoming the new season by taking up to 25% off sitewide. Just in time for Mother's Day and college graduation, shoppers can score amazing deals on bundles and bestsellers that make great gifts. Ahead, shop more of the best deals from Our Place's sale.
The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors.
The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The single pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes.
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta.
The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more.
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife.
These hand-painted bowls are as practical as they are stackable.
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.
