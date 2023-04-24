In case you missed it, the sensational pan that's been sweeping Instagram and TikTok just got an upgrade. Our Place's mega-viral Always Pan now has new and improved features, making it truly a do-it-all kitchen essential.

The Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe, has a long-lasting nonstick ceramic coating, and 10-in-1 functionality, which means the pan more versatile than its bestselling predecessor. Even better, the Always Pan 2.0 is currently 24% off as part of Our Place's Spring Sale. Normally retailing for $150, you can streamline your cookware and save $35 on all eight colors of the pan, including Selena Gomez's two hues.

Shop the Always Pan 2.0

Clear out your old pots and pans, because Our Place has one pan to rule them all. The brand new Always Pan 2.0 can take on the oven, meaning the superior cookware option braises, sears, steams, strains, sauteés, fries, boils, bakes, serves, and stores. Made with Thermakind technology, the pan now features a new proprietary nonstick surface that’s supposed to last 50% longer than the old one.

This innovative cookware comes with a steam-release lid, Beechwood spatula and steamer basket-slash-colander. The new Always Pan 2.0 design is made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum, which Our Place boasts for being three times more heat conductive than stainless steel.

Our Place's Spring Sale is welcoming the new season by taking up to 25% off sitewide. Just in time for Mother's Day and college graduation, shoppers can score amazing deals on bundles and bestsellers that make great gifts. Ahead, shop more of the best deals from Our Place's sale.

Our Place Always Pan Duo Our Place Our Place Always Pan Duo The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The single pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. $265 $198 Shop Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $132 Shop Now

Mini Perfect Pot Our Place Mini Perfect Pot A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta. $125 $100 Shop Now

Mini Always Pan Our Place Mini Always Pan The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more. $115 $92 Shop Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $40 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

KitchenAid's Color of the Year Is Here to Brighten Your Day

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Kitchen and Laundry Room

Save Up to 50% On All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware at Macy's