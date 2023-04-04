KitchenAid's Color of the Year Is Here to Brighten Your Day

If you're a home baker or are close to any home bakers, you know that KitchenAid's Stand Mixer is basically the go-to for cakes, bread, muffins, homemade pasta and more. Along with being the gold standard for versatile kitchen gadgets, the KitchenAid mixer doubles as a beautiful countertop decoration. Offered in a variety of stunning colors to match any home decor, KitchenAid is now offering a new shade for 2023.

The KitchenAid Color of the Year for 2023 is a vibrant and bold hibiscus. Along with updating their legendary stand mixer in this eye-catching shade, KitchenAid has also released a hibiscus version of their powerful K400 Blender.

"We've been tracking the evolution of the color pink since 2017," said Brittni Pertijs the lead designer at Kitchen Aid in a press statement. "Beginning with Millennial Pink and advancing to deeper hues as of late, pink is bringing boldness to life in its color and energy. We took that as the spark to create Hibiscus. Hibiscus is a color that draws us to something exciting."

The color is very on theme with the Barbiecore trend that's been gaining more and more traction as we begin to enjoy the warm weather of spring. Potentially due to the upcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which is being to released to theaters in late July. Whatever the reason pink is in this year, we are here for it. Now you can brighten up your day and your home by adding these trendy fuchsia appliances to your kitchen counter.

