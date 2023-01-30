Whether you're an avid follower of the latest in home decor or simply scrolling through TikTok in your downtime, you might have noticed the rising popularity of small, tabletop lamps. Influencers are using them to warm up their decor by placing them as kitchen counter lamps, while the NYT has written about their recent appearance in restaurants around the Big Apple.

These sleek, thin lights bring coziness and ambiance to a room. And the viral lighting can transform your space too. For dark corners of your place, like under kitchen cabinets, they provide some much-needed brightness. On movie night when all the lights are out in your living room, they provide just the right amount of light so you're not in the pitch black dark and many come with dimmable features to adjust the brightness as needed. And the majority of these tiny tabletop lamps are battery-powered or charged via USB, meaning you don't have to deal with unsightly cords to set your space aglow.

We had the bright idea of searching high and low to put a spotlight on the most stylish and trendy table lamps around the web. Below, check out ET's top small TikTok-approved tabletop lighting picks that will illuminate your life.

Allsop Luna Touch LED Lamp Food52 Allsop Luna Touch LED Lamp Switch the colors of this globe lamp with a remote from across the room. You can always go for the neutral white, but why not go for blue, purple or green light source when you're wanting some excitement? $116 Shop Now

One Fire Portable Lamp Amazon One Fire Portable Lamp Truly one of a kind, this looks like a smaller version of your typical desk lamp, but it actually folds up to neatly fit in a bag. You'll have lighting around the home and for your pictures while on the go. $17 Shop Now

BSOD LED Magic Bulb Amazon BSOD LED Magic Bulb Already have the lamp, but want the convenience of turning it on with a remote? These color changing magic bulbs have you covered, plus they can light up your room during power outages if they've been charged beforehand. $19 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Furniture Deals and More Home Upgrades at Wayfair Now

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Winter Must-Haves to Shop on Amazon

35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Him and Her

Get 50% Off A 1-Year Sam's Club Membership Before The Deal Ends Soon