The Best Small Lamps for Kitchen Counters, Dining Rooms and Living Rooms

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Small Lamps 2023
Zaferano

Whether you're an avid follower of the latest in home decor or simply scrolling through TikTok in your downtime, you might have noticed the rising popularity of small, tabletop lamps. Influencers are using them to warm up their decor by placing them as kitchen counter lamps, while the NYT has written about their recent appearance in restaurants around the Big Apple.

These sleek, thin lights bring coziness and ambiance to a room. And the viral lighting can transform your space too. For dark corners of your place, like under kitchen cabinets, they provide some much-needed brightness. On movie night when all the lights are out in your living room, they provide just the right amount of light so you're not in the pitch black dark and many come with dimmable features to adjust the brightness as needed. And the majority of these tiny tabletop lamps are battery-powered or charged via USB, meaning you don't have to deal with unsightly cords to set your space aglow.

We had the bright idea of searching high and low to put a spotlight on the most stylish and trendy table lamps around the web. Below, check out ET's top small TikTok-approved tabletop lighting picks that will illuminate your life.

Zafferano Pina Pro Cordless LED Table Lamp
Zafferano Pina Pro Cordless LED Table Lamp
Amazon
Zafferano Pina Pro Cordless LED Table Lamp

These are the lamps popping up all over New York City restaurants, according to this NYT article. The viral lamps are offered in five different colors.

$149
Timjorman LED Cordless Table Lamp
Timjorman LED Cordless Table Lamp
Amazon
Timjorman LED Cordless Table Lamp

With a minimalist design, this cordless table lamp will elevate the look in any room. Put it on your desk to provide light when reading to reduce eye strain.

$33
Willdoak 2 Pack Cordless Table Lamp
Willdoak 2 Pack Cordless Table Lamp
Amazon
Willdoak 2 Pack Cordless Table Lamp

Offered in a set of two, these modern chocolatey lamps would look great on a pair of nightstands on each side of the bed. They'd also work on accent tables flanking the couch.

$68
MJ Premier Battery Operated Table Lamps with Timer
MJ Premier Battery Operated Table Lamps with Timer
Amazon
MJ Premier Battery Operated Table Lamps with Timer

Prefer a more vintage style? These battery-operated lamps that softly diffuse the light come in pack of two.

$50$40
Graypants Rechargeable Wick Lantern
Graypants Rechargeable Wick Lantern
Food52
Graypants Rechargeable Wick Lantern

Mimicking the effects of candlelight, this light is inspired by an old fashioned lantern. Easily recharge this upscale light with a USB cord. 

$149
Jonathan Y Rechargeable Mushroom Table Lamp
Jonathan Y Rechargeable Mushroom Table Lamp
Overstock
Jonathan Y Rechargeable Mushroom Table Lamp

Taking us back to the '70s, this porcini-shaped lamp sure is groovy. Add some bohemian flare with this light that uses a touch sensor.

$96$83
Allsop Luna Touch LED Lamp
Allsop Luna Touch LED Lamp
Food52
Allsop Luna Touch LED Lamp

Switch the colors of this globe lamp with a remote from across the room. You can always go for the neutral white, but why not go for blue, purple or green light source when you're wanting some excitement? 

$116
BritMo LED Cordless Desk Lamp
BritMo LED Cordless Desk Lamp
Amazon
BritMo LED Cordless Desk Lamp

We love this lamp because of the flexible neck which allows you to shine the light wherever you need. You can even choose from white or black lamps.

$25
One Fire Portable Lamp
One Fire Portable Lamp
Amazon
One Fire Portable Lamp

Truly one of a kind, this looks like a smaller version of your typical desk lamp, but it actually folds up to neatly fit in a bag. You'll have lighting around the home and for your pictures while on the go.

$17
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps
Amazon
Sakringt Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps

Keep the lampshade look without the cloth covering using these cordless table lamps. You can choose from five different metallic tones before putting them in your cart. 

$120$100
WITH COUPON
BSOD LED Magic Bulb
BSOD LED Magic Bulb
Amazon
BSOD LED Magic Bulb

Already have the lamp, but want the convenience of turning it on with a remote? These color changing magic bulbs have you covered, plus they can light up your room during power outages if they've been charged beforehand.

$19

