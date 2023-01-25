Spring 2023 Interior Trends: Shop the Best Furniture for a Seasonal Home Upgrade
As much as this winter feels like it might last forever, we promise spring is on the horizon — which means your space might be due for a refresh. As temperatures warm up and we emerge from our own version of hibernation, it's a wonderful time to tidy up and swap in new decor. If you're looking to upgrade your furniture ahead of the new season, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collection has hundreds of gorgeous new pieces to shop.
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Since 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has been revered for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to eco-friendly practices. The furniture store strives to create pieces that will last a lifetime, and its Spring 2023 collection is no different. Each thoughtfully crafted piece of quality furniture in this great selection is designed to elevate each room in your home to new heights, from Italian leather sofas and sustainably sourced teakwood tables for the living room to hand-knotted rugs and durable marble tables for the dining room or bedroom.
Below, we've gathered some of our favorite timeless and modern furniture offerings from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collections — the Haywood wide-arm chair, Telluride coffee table and Jada bench, to name a few. Plus, save 25% off the perfect piece from the new collection when you sign up for the Comfort Club here.
Made entirely of Omani marble, this side table adds subtle texture to indoor and outdoor spaces.
Genuine leather sourced from Italy makes this cushy wide-armed sofa extra luxurious.
Bring geometric flair to your entryway, bedroom or living room with a leather-backed rug crafted from natural materials.
Maximize your seating options in any space with the Haywood collection's new wide-armed sectional.
This open-concept console will display your media essentials without adding bulk.
Available in 18 different dye colors, this leather swivel chair adds visual interest to any space.
Make a statement with a sustainably sourced teakwood base coffee table, complete with a glass top to show off the one-of-a-kind sun-bleached base.
Gain some extra seating and storage with this upholstered bench, available in fabric or leather.
Elevate your living room with a marble-top coffee table, complemented by sustainable FSC-certified teak wood legs.
A leather bar stool adds instant class to your home bar setup or kitchen space.
Hand-knotted in India, this vintage-inspired rug is an easy way to add color to your home.
Whether you use it as a nightstand, end table or patio furnishing, this teak wood and marble side table brings warmth to any room.
Sophisticated and timeless, you'll adore this marble-topped wood dresser for years to come.
With its layers of plush foam and included bolster pillow, you'll want to sink into this swivel chair every day.
This minimalist statement piece provides an unexpected pop of color and structure.
