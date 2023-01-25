As much as this winter feels like it might last forever, we promise spring is on the horizon — which means your space might be due for a refresh. As temperatures warm up and we emerge from our own version of hibernation, it's a wonderful time to tidy up and swap in new decor. If you're looking to upgrade your furniture ahead of the new season, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collection has hundreds of gorgeous new pieces to shop.

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Since 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has been revered for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to eco-friendly practices. The furniture store strives to create pieces that will last a lifetime, and its Spring 2023 collection is no different. Each thoughtfully crafted piece of quality furniture in this great selection is designed to elevate each room in your home to new heights, from Italian leather sofas and sustainably sourced teakwood tables for the living room to hand-knotted rugs and durable marble tables for the dining room or bedroom.

Below, we've gathered some of our favorite timeless and modern furniture offerings from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collections — the Haywood wide-arm chair, Telluride coffee table and Jada bench, to name a few. Plus, save 25% off the perfect piece from the new collection when you sign up for the Comfort Club here.

Telluride Pull-Up Table Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Telluride Pull-Up Table Made entirely of Omani marble, this side table adds subtle texture to indoor and outdoor spaces. $794 $596 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Telluride Console Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Telluride Console This open-concept console will display your media essentials without adding bulk. $2,927 $2,195 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Jada Bench Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Jada Bench Gain some extra seating and storage with this upholstered bench, available in fabric or leather. $3,994 $2,996 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Telluride Coffee Table Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Telluride Coffee Table Elevate your living room with a marble-top coffee table, complemented by sustainable FSC-certified teak wood legs. $3,327 $2,495 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Telluride Side Table Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Telluride Side Table Whether you use it as a nightstand, end table or patio furnishing, this teak wood and marble side table brings warmth to any room. $2,127 $1,595 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Addie Side Table Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Addie Side Table This minimalist statement piece provides an unexpected pop of color and structure. $1,194 $896 WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair’s Fresh-Start Sale

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Lulu and Georgia Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off Home Decor and Furniture

Save Up to 50% On Splurge-Worthy Furniture and Decor at Frontgate

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More