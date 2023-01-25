Sponsored by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Spring 2023 Interior Trends: Shop the Best Furniture for a Seasonal Home Upgrade

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

As much as this winter feels like it might last forever, we promise spring is on the horizon — which means your space might be due for a refresh. As temperatures warm up and we emerge from our own version of hibernation, it's a wonderful time to tidy up and swap in new decor. If you're looking to upgrade your furniture ahead of the new season, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collection has hundreds of gorgeous new pieces to shop.

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Since 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has been revered for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to eco-friendly practices. The furniture store strives to create pieces that will last a lifetime, and its Spring 2023 collection is no different. Each thoughtfully crafted piece of quality furniture in this great selection is designed to elevate each room in your home to new heights, from Italian leather sofas and sustainably sourced teakwood tables for the living room to hand-knotted rugs and durable marble tables for the dining room or bedroom.

Below, we've gathered some of our favorite timeless and modern furniture offerings from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collections — the Haywood wide-arm chair, Telluride coffee table and Jada bench, to name a few. Plus, save 25% off the perfect piece from the new collection when you sign up for the Comfort Club here.

Telluride Pull-Up Table
Telluride Pull-Up Table
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Telluride Pull-Up Table

Made entirely of Omani marble, this side table adds subtle texture to indoor and outdoor spaces.

$794$596
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Haywood Leather Wide Arm Sofa
Haywood Leather Wide Arm Sofa
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Haywood Leather Wide Arm Sofa

Genuine leather sourced from Italy makes this cushy wide-armed sofa extra luxurious.

$10,927$8,195
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Escott Hair on Hide Rug
Escott Hair on Hide Rug
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Escott Hair on Hide Rug

Bring geometric flair to your entryway, bedroom or living room with a leather-backed rug crafted from natural materials.

$5,560$4,170
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Haywood Left Wide Arm Sectional
Haywood Left Wide Arm Sectional
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Haywood Left Wide Arm Sectional

Maximize your seating options in any space with the Haywood collection's new wide-armed sectional.

$10,254$7,690
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Telluride Console
Telluride Console
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Telluride Console

This open-concept console will display your media essentials without adding bulk.

$2,927$2,195
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Burgess Leather Swivel Chair
Burgess Leather Swivel Chair
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Burgess Leather Swivel Chair

Available in 18 different dye colors, this leather swivel chair adds visual interest to any space.

$3,727$2,795
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Tremont Bleached Round Coffee Table
Tremont Bleached Round Coffee Table
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Tremont Bleached Round Coffee Table

Make a statement with a sustainably sourced teakwood base coffee table, complete with a glass top to show off the one-of-a-kind sun-bleached base.

$6,394$4,796
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Jada Bench
Jada Bench
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Jada Bench

Gain some extra seating and storage with this upholstered bench, available in fabric or leather.

$3,994$2,996
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Telluride Coffee Table
Telluride Coffee Table
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Telluride Coffee Table

Elevate your living room with a marble-top coffee table, complemented by sustainable FSC-certified teak wood legs. 

$3,327$2,495
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Keane Leather Bar Stool
Keane Leather Bar Stool
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Keane Leather Bar Stool

A leather bar stool adds instant class to your home bar setup or kitchen space.

$2,660$1,995
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Amma Hand Knotted Wool Rug
Amma Hand Knotted Wool Rug
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Amma Hand Knotted Wool Rug

Hand-knotted in India, this vintage-inspired rug is an easy way to add color to your home.

$4,254$4,254
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Telluride Side Table
Telluride Side Table
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Telluride Side Table

Whether you use it as a nightstand, end table or patio furnishing, this teak wood and marble side table brings warmth to any room.

$2,127$1,595
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Ashmont 6-Drawer Dresser
Ashmont 6-Drawer Dresser
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Ashmont 6-Drawer Dresser

Sophisticated and timeless, you'll adore this marble-topped wood dresser for years to come.

$5,727$4,295
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Haywood Wide Arm Swivel Chair
Haywood Wide Arm Swivel Chair
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Haywood Wide Arm Swivel Chair

With its layers of plush foam and included bolster pillow, you'll want to sink into this swivel chair every day.

$3,327$2,495
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Addie Side Table
Addie Side Table
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Addie Side Table

This minimalist statement piece provides an unexpected pop of color and structure.

$1,194$896
WITH COMFORT CLUB MEMBERSHIP

