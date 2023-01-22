Prioritizing our personal space in the winter is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a stylish, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Spring Refresh Sale is happening now with thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 70% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has big-time discounts to update any room.

West Elm's Spring Refresh Sale is full of pieces perfect for the colder months that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.

Ahead, check out the 15 best furniture and decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more home savings? Walmart and Amazon are offering plenty of discounts to score this week along with top-rated brands rolling out their winter mattress sales.

Mid-Century Bar Cart West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room. $549 $401 Shop Now

Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") West Elm Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. $499 $449 Shop Now

Cotton Knit Throws West Elm Cotton Knit Throws Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year. $90 $59 Shop Now

Modern Heirloom Quilt West Elm Modern Heirloom Quilt Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern. $200 $60 Shop Now

European Flax Linen Duvet Cover West Elm European Flax Linen Duvet Cover West Elm's best-selling European Linen Duvet Cover is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen duvet cover keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. $250 $225 Shop Now

