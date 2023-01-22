12 Can’t-Miss Deals From West Elm’s Spring Refresh Sale: Save Up to 70% On Sofas, Bedding, and More
Prioritizing our personal space in the winter is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a stylish, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Spring Refresh Sale is happening now with thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 70% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has big-time discounts to update any room.
West Elm's Spring Refresh Sale is full of pieces perfect for the colder months that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.
Ahead, check out the 15 best furniture and decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more home savings? Walmart and Amazon are offering plenty of discounts to score this week along with top-rated brands rolling out their winter mattress sales.
Compact in design, the media console provides ample storage in your home's smaller spaces.
Sofa by day, a handy two-sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Crafted in premium, aniline-dyed leather, this '70s-inspired sofa is built to last.
A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room.
For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room.
Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year.
Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern.
West Elm's best-selling European Linen Duvet Cover is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen duvet cover keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
With three shelves and a bottom drawer that opens smoothly, the bookshelf provides plenty of storage space to display your favorite belongings.
Add a little vintage charm to your bedroom with this mid-century inspired bed.
The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable.
Small-space friendly, the sectional's compact shape seats three with ease.
