It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but sales are a great opportunity to shop for all your home needs — especially during Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Right now, Wayfair's Memorial Day 2023 Sale is comparable to savings you'd find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 60% off.
Take advantage of these Wayfair Memorial Day deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop all the best sleeper sofa deals available now that your guests won’t dread spending a night on.
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.
Take over 50% Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality.
This vintage sleeper sofa in grey velvet brings style and fun to any space.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
For a contemporary stylish look, add this blue velvet sleeper sofa to your living room. When guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds.
