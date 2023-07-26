Sales & Deals

Joss & Main Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Outdoor Furniture and Home Decor

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Joss & Main

If your home needs a refresh but your budget doesn't agree, Joss & Main is here to save the day for you and your wallet. The home goods retailer launched a huge sale on thousands of items to help you upgrade your home without breaking the bank.

Shop the Joss & Main Sale

Whether you want a more inviting outdoor space or to spruce up the interior with modern and stylish decor, this outstanding Joss & Main sales event has you covered. You'll score major deals on sleek patio sets, statement-making vases, gorgeous and plush rugs, cozy accent chairs and so much more thanks to savings of up to 50% on furniture and home essentials. 

Dishing out discounts on over 4,900 items, there are so many stunning products to shop. To help you make the most of your shopping experience, we've rounded up the top products from Joss & Main's superb sale.

Best Deals on Interior Furniture and Home Decor

Kelby Ceramic Table Lamp
Kelby Ceramic Table Lamp
Joss & Main
Kelby Ceramic Table Lamp

Brighten up your living room or bedroom with this swanky white lamp. The texture and two-tone color create a piece that works with a variety of styles. 

$90$73
Aubria Arch Wood Floor Mirror
Aubria Arch Wood Floor Mirror
Joss & Main
Aubria Arch Wood Floor Mirror

Strategically placing a mirror can make a room look larger. We love this oversized arched mirror that's discount by more than $150.

$864$699
Julina Upholstered Armchair
Julina Upholstered Armchair
Joss & Main
Julina Upholstered Armchair

Clean lines and dense foam cushions make this an armchair that's not only fashion-forward, but also super cozy.

$700$450
Iago Metal USB Desk Lamp
Iago Metal USB Desk Lamp
Joss & Main
Iago Metal USB Desk Lamp

This versatile, and chic, table lamp has a built-in USB port to the base for easy charging. It's a great buy for those with a home office or anyone heading to a college dorm this fall.

$90$70
Sava Metal Bar Cart
Sava Metal Bar Cart
Joss & Main
Sava Metal Bar Cart

Elevate your home bar experience by storing all your mixology necessities on this glamorous golden bar cart.

$243$168
Dickie Handmade Jute/Sisal Natural Rug
Dickie Handmade Jute/Sisal Natural Rug
Joss & Main
Dickie Handmade Jute/Sisal Natural Rug

Bring the outdoors inside with this nature-inspired rug.

$221$336
Elise End Table
Elise End Table
Joss & Main
Elise End Table

Concrete decor, like this modern end table, can add edginess to your space.

$332$279
Earline Handmade Throw Blanket
Earline Handmade Throw Blanket
Joss & Main
Earline Handmade Throw Blanket

Handmade by indigenous tribes in India, this woven throw blanket is a piece worth bragging about. 

$440$360
Modern Ocean ColorPak
Modern Ocean ColorPak
Joss & Main
Modern Ocean ColorPak

At just over $13 a book, this blue-hued book set will add a pop of color to your bookshelf. 

$210$165
Moline Terracotta Table Vase
Moline Terracotta Table Vase
Joss & Main
Moline Terracotta Table Vase

Set this eye-catching terracotta vase on your table or bookshelf for a piece people will talk about.

$65$41

Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor

Tenney Outdoor Lounge Chair
Tenney Outdoor Lounge Chair
Joss & Main
Tenney Outdoor Lounge Chair

Intricate woven rope delivers elegance and comfort in this high-back chair. Resistant to all types of weather, you can leave this attractive chair on the porch all year long.

$570$460
Nichols 4-Piece Teak Seating Group
Nichols 4 Piece Teak Seating Group
Joss & Main
Nichols 4-Piece Teak Seating Group

Enjoy the outdoors with this beautiful patio set made from solid teak wood that's treated for moisture control. The two chairs and sofa have comfy, plush Sunbrella cushions, which are fade and UV resistant.

$4,800$3,340
Branson Metal Outdoor Pot Planter
Branson Metal Outdoor Pot Planter
Joss & Main
Branson Metal Outdoor Pot Planter

Adding extra foliage to your backyard can really make it pop. These rattan planters will give your greenery an extra layer of sophistication.

$175$140
Cora 121.93'' Cantilever Outdoor Umbrella
Cora 121.93'' Cantilever Outdoor Umbrella
Joss & Main
Cora 121.93'' Cantilever Outdoor Umbrella

Don't let the harsh midday sun keep you indoors. The canopy on this umbrella provides 50 UPF protection.

$770$690
Napoli Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair
Napoli Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair
Joss & Main
Napoli Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair

Sure, it's designed for the outdoors, but this wicker lounge chair is so handsome it could be placed inside.

$2,380$1,190
Lisbon Outdoor Pot Planter - Set of 3
Lisbon Outdoor Pot Planter - Set of 3
Joss & Main
Lisbon Outdoor Pot Planter - Set of 3

Crafted from natural clay, these colorful planters are a wonderful option for your larger plants. 

$270$203
Byron 3-Piece Rattan Seating Group
Byron 3-Piece Rattan Seating Group
Joss & Main
Byron 3-Piece Rattan Seating Group

Resistant to rust and the elements, this 3-piece outdoor set will be your new favorite spot to enjoy lemonade in the backyard.

$530$336

