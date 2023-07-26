If your home needs a refresh but your budget doesn't agree, Joss & Main is here to save the day for you and your wallet. The home goods retailer launched a huge sale on thousands of items to help you upgrade your home without breaking the bank.

Shop the Joss & Main Sale

Whether you want a more inviting outdoor space or to spruce up the interior with modern and stylish decor, this outstanding Joss & Main sales event has you covered. You'll score major deals on sleek patio sets, statement-making vases, gorgeous and plush rugs, cozy accent chairs and so much more thanks to savings of up to 50% on furniture and home essentials.

Dishing out discounts on over 4,900 items, there are so many stunning products to shop. To help you make the most of your shopping experience, we've rounded up the top products from Joss & Main's superb sale.

Best Deals on Interior Furniture and Home Decor

Kelby Ceramic Table Lamp Joss & Main Kelby Ceramic Table Lamp Brighten up your living room or bedroom with this swanky white lamp. The texture and two-tone color create a piece that works with a variety of styles. $90 $73 Shop Now

Julina Upholstered Armchair Joss & Main Julina Upholstered Armchair Clean lines and dense foam cushions make this an armchair that's not only fashion-forward, but also super cozy. $700 $450 Shop Now

Iago Metal USB Desk Lamp Joss & Main Iago Metal USB Desk Lamp This versatile, and chic, table lamp has a built-in USB port to the base for easy charging. It's a great buy for those with a home office or anyone heading to a college dorm this fall. $90 $70 Shop Now

Modern Ocean ColorPak Joss & Main Modern Ocean ColorPak At just over $13 a book, this blue-hued book set will add a pop of color to your bookshelf. $210 $165 Shop Now

Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor

Tenney Outdoor Lounge Chair Joss & Main Tenney Outdoor Lounge Chair Intricate woven rope delivers elegance and comfort in this high-back chair. Resistant to all types of weather, you can leave this attractive chair on the porch all year long. $570 $460 Shop Now

Nichols 4-Piece Teak Seating Group Joss & Main Nichols 4-Piece Teak Seating Group Enjoy the outdoors with this beautiful patio set made from solid teak wood that's treated for moisture control. The two chairs and sofa have comfy, plush Sunbrella cushions, which are fade and UV resistant. $4,800 $3,340 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Upgrade Your Space with Up to 35% Off Furniture and More at Apt2B

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space

The Best Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Upgrade Your Workspace

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage

14 Best Cooling Fans to Keep You Cool This Summer