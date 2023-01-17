Shopping

Wayfair's Fresh-Start Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Furniture Deals Before It's Too Late

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Fresh Start Sale 2023
Wayfair

The start of a year typically brings the motivation to refresh your home, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the winter. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new home, Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale has everything you need to spruce up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen this year. Until midnight tonight, get up to 70% off furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35. Wayfair makes it easy to search for pieces based on color, size, brand, and material so you can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between. 

With thousands of furniture pieces to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping experience more seamless, we've found the best deals to shop from Wayfair's Fresh-Start Sale before they're gone tomorrorw.  

Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Wayfair
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$150
Seido Upholstered Accent Chair
Seido Upholstered Accent Chair
Wayfair
Seido Upholstered Accent Chair

TikTok is obsessed with this faux-leather armchair, available in black, white and cognac.

$410$357
Willa Arlo Interiors Tibo Bar Cart
Tibo Bar Cart
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Tibo Bar Cart

Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.

$274$190
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Wayfair
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 61% off.

$340$134
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$470
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$290
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$365$225
Vancamp 71'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Wayfair
Vancamp 71'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table

Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.

$740$610
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,130
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$250
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$260
Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$325$234
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Wayfair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$145
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$899$346
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in four colors including this trendy emerald green.

$1,120$401

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor at West Elm's Big Savings Event

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year

The Best Desks Under $100 to Upgrade Your Everyday Work Setup

10 Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The Best Affordable Wireless Printers for Your Home Office in 2023

The Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas at Wayfair

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Coachella 2023 Lineup: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK and More

 