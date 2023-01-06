Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help Get You Organized This Year

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Home Storage Deals on Amazon
Getty

The start of a new year is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home. If your resolution in 2023 is to keep your living space tidy and get organized, Amazon's sale has tons of deals on home storage that can help do just the trick. From bedroom storage to shoe racks and kitchen space savers, Amazon has reduced prices on organizational products for every room in your home. 

Many of us continue to spend more time at home, so having a well-organized, tidy space is essential. However, the idea of re-organizing your home yourself can seem daunting. To save you some stress – and the cost of hiring a professional organizer – we've gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you step up your home organization game.

Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom and closets or want to get your entire space in efficient shape, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home. 

Kitchen Storage Deals

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods. 

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39$25
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizers
Amazon
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set

The top rated pantry organizers can be used to organize your kitchen cabinet, refrigerator, junk drawer or even your garage. You can literally store anything in these organizers. 

$42$37
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz
Amazon
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz

If you like to buy in bulk, make sure you're ready with large storage containers. 

$24$19
WITH COUPON
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
Amazon
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

Stackable clear organizer drawers are so versatile in your home. They can organize your bathroom counters, makeup and makeup tools, your snacks in your pantry, office supplies and more. This set comes with 2 drawers.

$28$23
Steelgear 3-Tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser
STEELGEAR 3-tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser
Amazon
Steelgear 3-Tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser

Save space in your pantry with the STEELGEAR 3-tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser. The metal organizer can hold up to 36 cans and has six dividers built into the rack. 

$36
Atxgbz Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet
Atxgbz Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet
Amazon
Atxgbz Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet

This expandable rack can be used anywhere in the home from the kitchen to the bathroom. Use it to store everything from spices to skincare products.

$22$17
4-Tier Wall Mount Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Spice Jars
JK Smart 6-Tier Wall Mounted Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon
4-Tier Wall Mount Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Spice Jars

Store and organize spice jars, sauces, bottles, medicines and much more with these tiered shelves. You can mount these shelves on a wall, door or cabinet. 

$50$43
Leoyoubei Ceramic Egg Plate
Leoyoubei Ceramic Egg Plate
Amazon
Leoyoubei Ceramic Egg Plate

This ceramic crate offers a charming spin on a classic dozen carton. Whether serving hard-boiled eggs for breakfast or storing fresh eggs in the fridge, it's a must-have kitchen accessory.

$18$16
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set
Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 

$33$28
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack
Amazon
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack

Storage containers that are designed to keep your produce fresh for longer. 

$35$24
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Amazon
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30$25
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Amazon
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization tools.

$40$23

Closet and Clothes Storage Deals

Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing your heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags.  

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Amazon
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for swimwear and shorts that you won't need until summer.

$30$16
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16$14
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
Amazon
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your bedding, bulky clothing, cushions and more. 

$32$23

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. It's also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets

Declutter and save space in your dorm room or apartment with this shoe organizer.

$24$13
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
Amazon
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger

This LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger includes 5 hooks and 2 mesh baskets. Perfect to put on your bathroom door to hang towels and store your essentials. 

$28$25
WITH COUPON
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7 1/2 lbs. of weight. 

$20$15

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

