Christmas is almost here, and that means the end-of-year savings are starting to appear. If you’re looking for last-minute holiday decor or if you need new furniture to spruce up your home for the new year, the huge discounts at Frontgate are a must-see. Known for their oversized furniture and being a holiday destination for decor, Frontgate has home essentials for every room. This holiday season, the Frontgate sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Shop All Furniture Deals

Save on Holiday Decor

Frontgate's indoor furniture isn't cheap, but when looking for high-quality outdoor furniture, you want it to be well-crafted from excellent materials. To get your home ready for family gatherings and winter movie marathons, check out the deals on living room seating to save on comfortable sleeper sofas and sectionals. The Wendover Queen Sleeper Sofa can stylishly convert any sitting space into a guest bedroom for overnight visitors.

Now is also the perfect time to save hundreds of dollars on everything holiday. From wreaths and garlands to even Christmas trees, Frontgate is an online decor go-to. The Frontgate sale includes clearance items too, so the savings are truly incredible.

Below, shop our favorite furniture and holiday decor deals from Frontgate and grab them just in time to start entertaining.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals for Last-Minute Holiday Decor

Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year

15 Best Travel Gear Deals to Shop Before Your Holiday Trip

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The 21 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet

26 Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Last Chance to Shop The Best Apple Deals for Holiday Gifting

Save 25% On Kiehl’s Best-Selling Skincare During The Holiday Sale