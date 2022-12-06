Christmas is less than three weeks away, making now your last chance to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. Much like last year, supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees, but artificial Christmas trees are a great way to save money year after year. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles.

To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — we've rounded up the best deals on artificial Christmas trees currently available at Wayfair. Because they last for many seasons, artificial Christmas trees can be investments, so now's the best time to save money on one. From pre-lit options to Christmas trees that you can light and decorate completely yourself, get a deal on your festive home decor before the holidays arrive.

Shop Christmas Tree Deals

Whether you prefer a traditional faux tree or a more modern offering like an all-white Christmas tree, you're bound to find your living room's dream centerpiece this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered the best pre-lit Christmas trees that not only look real, but are also on sale now.

Best Deals on Pre-Lit Christmas Trees to Shop Now

Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and wine Advent calendars.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The 25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022: Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Kylie Cosmetics and More

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More

Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022 — Shop Our Favorite 16 Gifts Under $50

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas

40 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget

The Best Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2022

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out