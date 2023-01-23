We must admit: Our favorite Real Housewives have serious style. From their stylish outfits to their expertly decorated lavish homes, they keep it oh-so glam. While most of us don't carry around high-fashion designer wallets and a budget to match, we can all shop like actress Kyle Richards, thanks to Amazon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared her favorite things to shop this winter on Amazon. Richards' "cozy comforts" include her favorite products to stay warm and relaxed this winter. From a trendy fluffy bucket hat and super comfy UGG slippers to soft, plush duvets, she also shared practical items like a humidifier to help you combat winter dryness and aromatherapy steamers for relaxing in the shower. We wouldn't expect anything less than posh, stylish clothing and decor picks from the reality star, and perhaps the best part about these picks is that they're affordable — and accessible — thanks to Amazon.

We've gathered the best products loved by Kyle Richard's that you'll want to check out for yourself. Below shop her top picks for fashion, home decor and kitchenware.

96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles Amazon 96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles Leave it to a Real Housewife to pick a solid candle! With notes of fresh cream and bourbon, this three-wick Madagascar Vanilla candle will have your space smelling wonderful. The long-lasting candle can burn for up to 50 hours. $23 Shop Now

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy You thought a steaming hot shower on a cold day was already a luxury, but try taking it up a notch with these shower steamers. Packed with six aromatherapy melts, you'll get relaxing scents like lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint. $25 $20 Shop Now

XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Amazon XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Just imagine how comfy and cozy you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. If khaki isn't your color of choice, the fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors. $60 $54 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Drinking a hot beverage on a cold day is always a race against the clock. If you want your coffee to stay warm, try this smart mug with a heated base. $125 Shop Now

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants on a winter day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants. $32 $30 Shop Now

