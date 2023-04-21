Shopping

The 26 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Mother's Day Gifts for 2023
Soon enough it'll be Mom's big day.

That's right — Mother's Day 2023 arrives on May 14, which means there's still plenty of time to figure out the perfect gift to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life. It's no secret that mothers have a lot going on, so you're on the right track if your plan is to make this Mother's Day a special one by letting her know how much you appreciate her.

If you're wondering what type of gift could even begin to thank her for all that she does, we're here to help. In order to narrow down what to get the mom in your life — what does she need or, perhaps more importantly, what does mom want — this year, we've compiled a list of ideas in every price point to help make her day as special as possible. From relaxing aromatherapy candles to functional air fryers to stylish monogrammed accessories and highly coveted skincare and makeup, the list has everything and then some to help you figure out how to show your love for your mom this year.

Below, check out our list of the best Mother's Day gift ideas in every price range to make sure Mom feels adored this Mother's Day and every day. 

Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $25

Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set
Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set
Sephora
Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set

Laneige is a celeb-loved brand because of their hydrating formulas that deliver results. Mom will love this trio that includes their two of their best-selling face masks and their popular lip mask.

$21
Cloud Slippers for Women
Cloud Slippers for Women
Amazon
Cloud Slippers for Women

Grab a pair of these TikTok viral slippers in any of the 17 available colors for a practical and hip gift she'll be sure to love.

$36$24
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Eco-Friendly Notebook
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Eco-Friendly Notebook
Amazon
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Eco-Friendly Notebook

Does Mom constantly jot down notes? She will love this reusable notebook that's good for the environment while keeping her more organized. With the provided pen she can write all her notes into the Rocketbook journal, scan them into their app, add the notes to the correct folder and then wipe down the journal page with a damp cloth to use again and again.

$34$23
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection
Amazon
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection

Let Mom try out a few of OPI's best nail polishes for spring with this four-piece collection. They come in mini bottles so she won't have to worry about them drying out before finishing them.

$20
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

Does Mom need a few cups of coffee (or tea) to get her day started? She will love drinking out of this personalized mug with her initial each morning.

$14
'Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel'
Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel
Taylor Jenkins Reid / Amazon
'Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel'

The book that inspired the hit Amazon Prime Video show, Daisy Jones & The Six, is a great read. If she is a reader or has already binged all of this Amazon series, she will appreciate this book looking into the lives of a band in the 1970s. 

$10

Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50

anecdote candles Dear Mom
anecdote candles Dear Mom
anecdote candles
anecdote candles Dear Mom

Refreshing notes of citrus, jasmine, bergamot and marigold in this Dear Mom candle create a complex floral fragrance that will transform a space. The amusing message 'Thanks for calling to make sure I got your texts' will make your mom think of you every time she lights it.

$26
Uncommon Goods Family Cookbook
My Family Cookbook
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Family Cookbook

Help Mom compile all her favorite recipes for a meaningful gift (which she can pass down to you when she's ready).

$30
Papier Rise and Shine Wellness Journal
Papier Rise and Shine Wellness Journal
Papier
Papier Rise and Shine Wellness Journal

Mom takes care of you, but does she make time to take care of herself? This self-care wellness journal from Papier gives her a space to set intentions and start her day off right.

$35
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
Amazon
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

Basically a polaroid camera of the future, this Kodak camera will instantly print out any shots Mom takes. Now she can hang up her favorite moments on the fridge, not just look at them through her smartphone. 

$80$50
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Glam
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Glam
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Glam

Glamorous moms out there will love this Soft Glam eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The highly pigmented shades go on smooth and blend well. 

$45

Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

Harry & David Tower of Treats Mother’s Day Gift
Harry & David Tower of Treats Mother’s Day Gift
Harry & David
Harry & David Tower of Treats Mother’s Day Gift

Bring a smile to Mom's face by sending her a delicious and fun box full of treats. This bundle from Harry & David features fancy popcorn, chocolate-covered cherries, premium pears and more. 

$60
Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas
Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas
Nordstrom
Free People Pajama Party Print Pajamas

Gift Mom these stylish, soft pajamas. One reviewer raved about the cozy set saying, "Quite literally the best purchase of my life."

 

 

$88
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser

Transform Mom's space and spirit with this sleek diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with Alo essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day. 

$98
1-800 Flowers Mother's Day Bouquet
1800 flowers delivery
1800Flowers
1-800 Flowers Mother's Day Bouquet

Nothing says Mother's Day quite like a fresh and colorful bouquet of flowers, and we especially love this one with sunflowers, roses and lilies for a morning she won't forget. Head to 1800Flowers to get bouquet ready for delivery, all at different price points.

PRICES STARTING AT $40
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Sephora
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit

Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Riley, which includes viral favorites C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.

$95

Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $200

SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set

There's something about a matching set of pajamas that feels so luxurious — especially in SKIMS' ultra-soft modal fabric.

$118
Mark & Graham Commute Clutch
Mark & Graham Commute Clutch
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Commute Clutch

For the mom that's always on the go, this personalized leather commuter clutch will get so much use. The tech organizer has spots for cards, a phone, headphones, charger and more. 

$129$90
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.

$130$100
WITH COUPON
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie

Surprise Mom with this best-selling charcuterie assortment from Williams Sonoma, which includes an array of cured meats, artisan cheese and rustic bread that will impress any foodie.

$120
Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Appetizer Serving Platter
Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Appetizer Serving Platter
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Appetizer Serving Platter

Customized with the family name, any mother would love setting out this platter for guests. She might like it even better if you prepare the platter first.

$149$139

Best Mother's Day Gifts Over $200

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

If the mom you're shopping for is a baker she will love this KitchenAid mixer with 10 speeds that can gently knead or briskly mix whatever she creates in the kitchen. The large bowl can hold a lot, like 8 dozen cookies in one go. 

$339
alice + olivia Eloise Button Down Blouse in Dawn Floral
alice + olivia Eloise Button Down Blouse in Dawn Floral
alice + olivia
alice + olivia Eloise Button Down Blouse in Dawn Floral

This pretty floral button-down can be dressed up or down just by rolling up the cuffs for a more laidback look. Even cuter? It's part of alice + olivia's Mommy + Me spring collection, so mom can match her little one.

$295
Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway
Caraway Cookware Set

Give mom's kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic pot set in beautiful rose quartz. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, she'll get an organization device to store them neatly.

$745$495
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Best Buy
Theragun Prime

Help Mom soothe sore muscles with Therabody's Theragun Prime massage device. The brushless motor features QuietForce technology for low sound, while Bluetooth connectivity provides convenient control and guidance via the Therabody app. 

$300
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt

She will love this bright indigo Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$420$336

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

