Shopping

The Best Skincare, Haircare and Beauty Tool Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine This Mother's Day

By Megan Deem
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beauty Tools Main
Amazon

For moms willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s other moms who embraces all beauty product technology. For those moms, beauty tools are the perfect items to gift mom this Mother's Day to elevate their hair and beauty routine this spring.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover mom -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to mom's skincare and beauty routine.

Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on some of the best skincare and haircare tools on the market as part of the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. Enjoy up to 40% off at-home facials with FOREO's UFO device and PMD's microdermabrasion system or create flawless blowouts with Revlon's new curling tool.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good. 

Now, go ahead and tell mom to put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve mom's hair and skincare routine this Mother's Day. 

Best Skincare Tools for Spring 2023

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro

The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. 

$299
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
Amazon
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask

Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.

$299$179
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
Amazon
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush

Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.

$99$89
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.

$149$102
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19$16
WITH COUPON
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Device
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device

Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.

$455
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Sephora
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.

$25
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
Amazon
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

The brand loved by Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford made a skincare device that lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine.

$219
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

NuFACE created a pen-sized microcurrent device for all skin types that effectively plumps, smooths and tightens skin for a more youthful-looking complexion. 

$159
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

$22
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar
Sephora
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.

 

$195
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Amazon
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool

With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles.

$20$10

Best Haircare Tools for Spring 2023

Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$48
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Sephora
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$299
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Give mom a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, all she has to do is section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. 

$70$38
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase
Amazon
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase

The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.

$86
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
DYSON Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, there's no harm in checking to see if the elusive tool is in stock. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. 

$430
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand
Amazon
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand

Don't leave your beach waves with a regular curling iron. The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand can give you that just-from-the-beach look you want, when you want it. 

$30$19
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Amazon
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies

Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies.

$39
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Ulta
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The long version of the Airwrap multistyler features 50% longer barrels for wet-to-dry, long-hair styling using Coanda airflow — not extreme heat.

$600
$600

Best Hair Removal Tools for Spring 2023

Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
Amazon
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit

For hair removal, this kit from Bliss combines beeswax, paraffin and natural oils for a low-temperature, no-strip wax that's easy to use.

$25
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
Amazon
OLOV Bikini Trimmer

Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$70$50
WITH COUPON
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body

These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.

$10
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
Amazon
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women

Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.

$55$40

Best Teeth Whitening Tools for Spring 2023

Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen

Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.  

$30
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
Amazon
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit

If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device. 

$199
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.

$65$52

Best Makeup Tools for Spring 2023

Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer
Amazon
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer

This lash curler is a bestseller on Amazon. It's designed to give voluminous curl to natural lashes and comes with five extra silicone pads. 

$13$10
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
beautyblender Bubble Makeup Sponge
Amazon
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up.

$20 $17
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application. 

$20

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2023

Save 40% On Mother's Day Beauty Gifts from Laura Geller

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

Coach's Stylish Handbags Make the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Too Faced, Kiehl's, NuFace and More

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

12 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

The 14 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day