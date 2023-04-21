The Best Skincare, Haircare and Beauty Tool Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine This Mother's Day
For moms willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s other moms who embraces all beauty product technology. For those moms, beauty tools are the perfect items to gift mom this Mother's Day to elevate their hair and beauty routine this spring.
The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover mom -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to mom's skincare and beauty routine.
Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on some of the best skincare and haircare tools on the market as part of the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. Enjoy up to 40% off at-home facials with FOREO's UFO device and PMD's microdermabrasion system or create flawless blowouts with Revlon's new curling tool.
We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.
Now, go ahead and tell mom to put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve mom's hair and skincare routine this Mother's Day.
Best Skincare Tools for Spring 2023
The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below.
Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.
Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.
De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.
Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.
The brand loved by Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford made a skincare device that lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine.
NuFACE created a pen-sized microcurrent device for all skin types that effectively plumps, smooths and tightens skin for a more youthful-looking complexion.
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.
With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles.
Best Haircare Tools for Spring 2023
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Give mom a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, all she has to do is section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume.
The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.
If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, there's no harm in checking to see if the elusive tool is in stock. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.
Don't leave your beach waves with a regular curling iron. The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand can give you that just-from-the-beach look you want, when you want it.
Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies.
The long version of the Airwrap multistyler features 50% longer barrels for wet-to-dry, long-hair styling using Coanda airflow — not extreme heat.
Best Hair Removal Tools for Spring 2023
For hair removal, this kit from Bliss combines beeswax, paraffin and natural oils for a low-temperature, no-strip wax that's easy to use.
Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.
Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.
Best Teeth Whitening Tools for Spring 2023
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device.
This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.
Best Makeup Tools for Spring 2023
This lash curler is a bestseller on Amazon. It's designed to give voluminous curl to natural lashes and comes with five extra silicone pads.
The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up.
This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
