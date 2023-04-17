Shopping

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: The Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

By ETonline Staff
Mom. Mama. Madre. Ma. Mommy. Mother of Dragons. Whatever you call her, she's a pretty special lady. 

While we're coming up on one month away from Mother's Day 2023, it's never too early to start thinking about a gift for Mom that will make her feel as incredible as she deserves. Mother's Day is May 14 this year, and there are already lots of gift ideas to peruse, Mother's Day deals and discounts to shop and a fun Sunday to plan. 

If you're looking for a gift that'll really impress the mother figure in your life, our Mother's Day gift guide is filled with gift ideas you'll get excited about. Perhaps you're stumped on what great gift to give Mom for Mothers Day. Don't worry: We're here to help! From classics — like a scented candle, chocolate box, flowers, gift card and a festive gift basket — to unique gift ideas such as a personalized gift, tech accessories, a photo book with Mom's favorite photos and a self-heating coffee mug, you won't be disappointed with our hand-selected Mother's Day gifts. We've even scouted gifts for new moms, busy moms, grandmothers and more so you can be every mom's favorite (as if you weren't already). 

Find the best gift for the mom in your life by shopping our picks below.

Best Mother's Day Gifts for Every Budget
Gifts under $30, $50, $100, $200 and up. 

For the mom who shines bright like a diamond:

Stunning Diamond Jewelry Gifts From Mejuri, Kendra Scott and More
Treat Mom to a sparkly diamond necklace, bracelet, ring or a pair of earrings. 

For the mom who could use some serious pampering: 

Everything You Need to Turn Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day
Ultimate relaxation is the gift that keeps on giving

For the mom who loves variety: 

The Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Every Type of Mom
Chocolates, treats, wellness and more

For the mom who loves 2-day shipping: 

Best Mother's Day Gifts Available On Amazon
In case you procrastinate on shopping, Amazon Prime members get fast shipping. 

For the mom who taught you to never pass up a good deal: 

The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now
Save and shop for a Mother's Day gift. 

For the mom who embroiders everything: 

12 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Treasure Forever
Shop gifts with a thoughtful, personal touch. 

For the mom who doesn't believe in labels but definitely wears them: 

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting
Gift Mom a designer bag she'll love. 

For Mom's mom: 

14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma
Thoughtful gifts for your grandmother. 

For the busiest moms: 

Gifts for New Moms to Help Make Their New Routine Easier
A cute and functional diaper bag, baby sound machine, a wardrobe subscription service and more. 

For the mom who is a morning person: 

Beauty Gifts That'll Elevate Mom's Morning and Night Routines
Grab popular makeup, skincare and hair care gifts.

For the mom who is a relax-in-the-evening person: 

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
Subscriptions that put the happy in happy hour.

For the mom who's obsessed with the royals:

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day
Give Mom makeup, skincare or hair care gifts the Duchess of Sussex has loved.

For the mom who loves to cook:

Save On Caraway's Best Kitchen Gifts That Any Home Cook Will Love
From viral, high-quality nonstick cookware to a gorgeous tea kettle and kitchen linens like oven mitts and pot holders, this Caraway sale is taking up to 30% off so many ready-to-gift kitchen essentials.

There aren't enough gifts in the world to convey our appreciation for all the moms out there this Mother's Day. To help inspire you, we've compiled some of our favorite gifts for any type of mom or mother figure in your life, below. Believe it or not, you’ll need to start ordering gifts soon if you want them to be delivered in time.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Mom will love Oprah's favorite pajamas that are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool even with a warm baby sleeping on her chest.

$195$146
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Amazon
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives. 

$74
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $380$70
    Our Place Always Pan 2.0
    Our Place Always Pan 2.0
    Our Place
    Our Place Always Pan 2.0

    Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors. 

    $150
    Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
    Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
    Amazon
    Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

    This Stagg Kettle is known for it's stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.

    $195
    Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
    Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
    Amazon
    Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

    Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. Made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric, they are ideal for any activity. We are certain an active mom can make use of these leggings again and again. 

    $23
    Amazon Gift Card
    Amazon.com eGift Card
    Amazon
    Amazon Gift Card

    Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with a luxe rose gold box to make her Mother's Day even more special. 

    PRICES VARY
    HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
    Hoka Bondi 8
    Amazon
    HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

    If she's looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

    $142
    Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
    Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
    Amazon
    Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

    Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help your mom relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.

    $70$50
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
    Amazon
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

    Help her achieve brighter skin by gifting this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

    $65
    Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
    Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
    Amazon
    Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set

    This set of custom monogram etched glasses makes an elegant gift for wine lovers.

    $25 AND UP
    Homesick Premium Scented Candle
    Homesick Premium Scented Candle
    Amazon
    Homesick Premium Scented Candle

    This candle says it all: "Thank you, Mom." As a bonus it also smells great with notes of bergamot, lavender and sage.  

    $38$27
    WITH COUPON
    Cookware Set
    Cookware Set
    Caraway Home
    Cookware Set

    This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so.

    $545$395
    Le Creuset Classic Demi Tea Kettle
    Le Creuset Classic Demi Tea Kettle
    Le Creuset
    Le Creuset Classic Demi Tea Kettle

    Le Creuset kettles make excellent gifts and are a beautiful way to add a touch of color to your mother's kitchen. Choose her favorite color from 12 beautiful options. 

    $84
    lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
    lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
    lululemon
    lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

    This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need. 

    $38

