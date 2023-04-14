Shopping

Save On Caraway's Best Kitchen Gifts That Any Home Cook Will Love for Mother's Day

By ETonline Staff‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Caraway Mother's Day Sale
Caraway

Mother's Day is officially one month away and it's the best time to say "thank you" by making your mother figure feel special with a little gesture of affection. If your mom, aunt, grandma, or mother-in-law loves to cook and bake, Caraway just kicked off a major Mother's Day Sale with gifts that will enhance the time they spend in the kitchen. From viral, high-quality nonstick cookware to a gorgeous tea kettle and kitchen linens like oven mitts and pot holders, this Caraway sale is taking up to 30% off so many ready-to-gift kitchen essentials. 

Shop the Caraway Sale

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray and cream. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550°F. It's no wonder the internet loves the brand for for simple and effective cooking.

Mom can cook meals, meal prep and store leftovers with all of Caraway's stylish kitchen items. Caraway not only offers beautiful pots, pans and baking sheets, but they include space-saving storage so her cabinet organization will also be a marvel. Even the moms who say they don't want anything and who seem to have everything will appreciate a cookware set that makes cooking, cleanup, and storage a whole lot easier. 

Sales at Caraway are rare, so shop now to treat Mom — or yourself — to some new kitchen goodies. 

Best Caraway Mother's Day Deals

Cookware Set
Cookware Set
Caraway Home
Cookware Set

This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so.

$545$395
Black Ceramic Fry Pan
Black Ceramic Fry Pan
Caraway Home
Black Ceramic Fry Pan

The Fry Pan allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for slide-off-the-pan eggs, sautéing veggies, and more.

$135$122
Mini Sauce Pan
Mini Sauce Pan
Caraway Home
Mini Sauce Pan

The Mini Sauce Pan allows for healthy cooking without harmful chemicals: use for solo mac-n-cheese night, sauce work, and more. Featuring a non-toxic ceramic coating, this 1.75 Quart non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever, cleaning (dare we say) enjoyable, and adds a pop of color to any home.

$110$99
Dutch Oven
Dutch Oven
Caraway Home
Dutch Oven

The ceramic Dutch Oven Pot (6.5 qt) (lid included) allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more.

$185$167
Sauté Pan in White
Sauté Pan in White
Caraway Home
Sauté Pan in White

The ceramic Sauté Pan (lid included) allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for dishes with stock, dinner parties, and more.

$205$185
Rose Quartz Cookware Set
Caraway Rose Quartz Cookware Set
Caraway
Rose Quartz Cookware Set

This gorgeous five-piece set has everything you'll need. Stay organized with pot and lid holders, too. 

$745$595
Food Storage Set in Perracotta
Food Storage Set in Perracotta
Caraway
Food Storage Set in Perracotta

The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.

$305$221
Whistling Tea Kettle
Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway
Whistling Tea Kettle

The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is also discounted right now. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. 

$245$176
Linens Set
Linens Set
Caraway
Linens Set

Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. 

$135$95
Complete Kitchen Collection
Complete Kitchen Collection
Caraway
Complete Kitchen Collection

Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the Complete Kitchen Collection. And you'll get the complimentary storage for the pots and pans included in the bundle.  

$1,090$790

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale for Mother's Day

15 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma That Show You Care

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

Save 20% On Kate Spade's Handbags, Dresses and More for Mom

The Best Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems to Make Her Day

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige & More

20 Best Mother's Day Gift Basket Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More