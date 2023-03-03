Shopping

Optimize Your Home for Spring With the Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Multifunctional Furniture
Amazon

Amazon has an incredible section of multipurpose furniture items packed with storage-friendly options following the launch of its small-space furniture store. It may be challenging to decorate if you have a small room or live in a one-bedroom apartment because of its proportions, but it's not impossible. Amazon offers a wide variety of styles and price points for multifunctional furniture. 

Amazon's specialized storefront makes it easier to decorate and furnish small spaces. From lamps that have a built-in side table to convertible sofa beds, there are plenty of options to help anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. With dozens of multifunctional furniture pieces to choose from, ET picked some of our favorite furniture designs from lift-top coffee tables to storage ottomans and much more.

Ahead, here are our favorite picks of the best multifunctional furniture on Amazon.

The Best Multifunctional Furniture Finds

Creative Floor Lamp with a Table
Creative Floor Lamp with a Table
Amazon
Creative Floor Lamp with a Table

This lamp functions as both a light fixture and a small side table. Place your drink or your favorite reading material on the table connected to the lamp to really maximize your living room, studio or bedroom.

$87
Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station
Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station
Amazon
Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station

Place this end table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The flip top and bottoms shelves provide extra space for storage.  And it has USB ports so you can easily charge your devices.

$80$68
Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment

Lift top coffee tables are some of the best multifunctional tables for small spaces and studio apartments. You can use it as a small table and store your reading material and other objects to conserve space.

$130$120
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf
Amazon
BALANBO 4-Bookcase Industrial Bookshelf

You can display and store plants, books, magazines, and other items on this corner shelf. 

$140$130
59" Chaise Lounge
59" Chaise Lounge
Amazon
59" Chaise Lounge

The chaise lounge has an adjustable headrest, so you can lower it to align it with the rest of the chaise lounge and transform it into a makeshift sleeper. 

$328$307
Square Coffee Table Lift Top Storage Ottoman
Square Coffee Table Lift-Top Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Square Coffee Table Lift Top Storage Ottoman

This multi-faceted ottoman acts as a coffee table, a seat and a storage container. Set a charcuterie board on the ottoman when you're entertaining guests, or use it as an extra seat in your living room.

$519$319
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed
Amazon
DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed

With a modern look and a touch of mid-century style, this bed combines fashion and function. It comes with drawers that provide extra storage space for your bed sheets, seasonal clothing, shoes and accessories.

$531$215
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table
Amazon
McMacros Lift Top Wood Coffee Table

You can lift up the surface of this coffee table to reveal a hidden storage compartment underneath. Use it to store magazines and cut down on the clutter.

$100
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set
Amazon
Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set

This 3-piece kitchen set is truly a space saver. It includes an expandable wheeled kitchen table, which you can collapse whenever it isn't in use. It also has two stools that stack underneath the table, along with two drawers for utensils or other kitchen essentials.

$275$141
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed
Amazon
Sofa Bed 3-in-1 Convertible Chair Bed

Thanks to its versatility and its adjustable backrest, you can use this chair as a chair, a lounger or small sleeper bed.

$250
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Amazon
Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

This standing desk comes in three different sizes and six different color options. The slim frame and adjustable height makes it perfect for piecing together your home office, even if you live in a small space.

$239
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman
HomePop
HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

This round ottoman from HomePop is the perfect combination of style and function. Its velvet fabric adds some style to your home or apartment. Plus, its hidden inner compartment gives you a little extra storage space.

$89$76

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment

Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals