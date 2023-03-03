Amazon has an incredible section of multipurpose furniture items packed with storage-friendly options following the launch of its small-space furniture store. It may be challenging to decorate if you have a small room or live in a one-bedroom apartment because of its proportions, but it's not impossible. Amazon offers a wide variety of styles and price points for multifunctional furniture.

Amazon's specialized storefront makes it easier to decorate and furnish small spaces. From lamps that have a built-in side table to convertible sofa beds, there are plenty of options to help anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. With dozens of multifunctional furniture pieces to choose from, ET picked some of our favorite furniture designs from lift-top coffee tables to storage ottomans and much more.

Ahead, here are our favorite picks of the best multifunctional furniture on Amazon.

The Best Multifunctional Furniture Finds

Creative Floor Lamp with a Table Amazon Creative Floor Lamp with a Table This lamp functions as both a light fixture and a small side table. Place your drink or your favorite reading material on the table connected to the lamp to really maximize your living room, studio or bedroom. $87 Shop Now

Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station Amazon Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station Place this end table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The flip top and bottoms shelves provide extra space for storage. And it has USB ports so you can easily charge your devices. $80 $68 Shop Now

59" Chaise Lounge Amazon 59" Chaise Lounge The chaise lounge has an adjustable headrest, so you can lower it to align it with the rest of the chaise lounge and transform it into a makeshift sleeper. $328 $307 Shop Now

DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed Amazon DHP Tufted Platform Storage Bed With a modern look and a touch of mid-century style, this bed combines fashion and function. It comes with drawers that provide extra storage space for your bed sheets, seasonal clothing, shoes and accessories. $531 $215 Shop Now

Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set Amazon Winsome Suzanne 3-Piece Kitchen Set This 3-piece kitchen set is truly a space saver. It includes an expandable wheeled kitchen table, which you can collapse whenever it isn't in use. It also has two stools that stack underneath the table, along with two drawers for utensils or other kitchen essentials. $275 $141 Shop Now

Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Amazon Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk This standing desk comes in three different sizes and six different color options. The slim frame and adjustable height makes it perfect for piecing together your home office, even if you live in a small space. $239 Shop Now

HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman HomePop HomePop Round Tufted Storage Ottoman This round ottoman from HomePop is the perfect combination of style and function. Its velvet fabric adds some style to your home or apartment. Plus, its hidden inner compartment gives you a little extra storage space. $89 $76 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment

Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals