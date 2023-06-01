Drew Barrymore Launches the Cutest Non-Stick Pan — And It's About to Put Your Other Kitchen Pans to Shame
If you've been sleeping on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line at Walmart, here's your wake-up call. Barrymore's Beautiful brand features kitchenware that is not just stylish as the name would imply, but also practical and convenient making your time in the kitchen easier.
Her latest release, which launched today, is a non-stick ceramic pan called the Hero Pan that will take the extra work out of preparing a delicious meal. This pan can do it all: boil, braise, stir fry, steam, sauté and more. In addition to the pan, you'll get a matching lid and steamer basket that fits neatly inside. This pan is so attractive, you can place it on the table and serve your meals directly out of it. Clean-up will also be a breeze because the adorable pan is also dishwasher-safe.
Offered in Barrymore's signature white icing, this sleek non-stick pan is free of PTFE, PFOA and PFOS.
While currently you can only get the pan in the dazzling white color, the Hero Pan is expected to roll out in Beautiful's other traditional shades including Cornflower Blue, Sage Green, Black Sesame and Oyster Gray. Beautiful's new launches have sold out quickly in the past, so don't wait too long to add this impressive pan to your cart.
For a full kitchen revamp this summer, check out more must-haves to shop from Drew's collection below. From air fryers to coffee makers, these kitchen items make great college graduation gifts, too.
A two-slice toaster that has seven settings, including bagel, frozen and reheat.
Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on any kitchen counter.
Now mom can make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons, a nicely brewed cup will be ready in no time.
The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for any need.
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget.
The perfect gift for the mom who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
