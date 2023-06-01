Drew Barrymore Launches the Cutest Non-Stick Pan

If you've been sleeping on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line at Walmart, here's your wake-up call. Barrymore's Beautiful brand features kitchenware that is not just stylish as the name would imply, but also practical and convenient making your time in the kitchen easier.

Her latest release, which launched today, is a non-stick ceramic pan called the Hero Pan that will take the extra work out of preparing a delicious meal. This pan can do it all: boil, braise, stir fry, steam, sauté and more. In addition to the pan, you'll get a matching lid and steamer basket that fits neatly inside. This pan is so attractive, you can place it on the table and serve your meals directly out of it. Clean-up will also be a breeze because the adorable pan is also dishwasher-safe.

While currently you can only get the pan in the dazzling white color, the Hero Pan is expected to roll out in Beautiful's other traditional shades including Cornflower Blue, Sage Green, Black Sesame and Oyster Gray. Beautiful's new launches have sold out quickly in the past, so don't wait too long to add this impressive pan to your cart.

For a full kitchen revamp this summer, check out more must-haves to shop from Drew's collection below. From air fryers to coffee makers, these kitchen items make great college graduation gifts, too.

6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Walmart 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential. $79 Shop Now

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget. $139 Shop Now

