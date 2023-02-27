Spring officially starts on March 20, but Drew Barrymore is already brightening up our homes with her kitchenware line Beautiful in a new color. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show just released her small kitchen appliances exclusively available at Walmart in a dreamy lavender hue.

Six kitchen appliances in the Beautiful by Drew line now come in a mood-boosting shade of purple. You can instantly brighten your kitchen's aesthetic with the addition of Barrymore's air fryer, stand mixer, electric kettle, toaster, blender set, or coffee maker. These functional and stylish items, ranging from $25 to $129, are perfect for anyone's kitchen. If you're worried about cookware or appliances being an eyesore on your counter, think again. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks, well, beautiful, thanks to the new lavender color and gold accents.

Shop all the high-performance appliances in the gorgeous new lavender colorway below.

2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster Walmart 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster Cook up breakfast in an instant with this sleek and stylish 2-slice toaster. It comes with seven different cooking options, so you can have lightly toasted or burnt to a crisp bread depending on what you like. $40 Shop Now

Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker Walmart Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker With the press of a button, 14 cups of coffee can be yours in less than 14 minutes. The coffee maker is easy to use and easy to clean with a soft-glow display that illuminates only when you need it. $60 Shop Now

