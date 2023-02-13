Presidents' Day 2023 came early to Samsung this year. During the tech retailer's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale, Samsung is offering huge deals on home appliances right now. Presidents' Day, which falls on February 20 in 2023, is traditionally one of the best times to save on big-ticket items like major appliances. There's no need to wait though with Samsung's Presidents' Day deals on Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series. From refrigerators and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save hundreds on kitchen and laundry room upgrades.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Sale

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Presidents' Day deals are hard to beat. Level up your living space with up to $1,200 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $350 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washers and dryers. For a limited time, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.

Below, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals this year's Samsung Presidents' Day Sale has to offer.

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Appliance Deals

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Deals on Washers and Dryers

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. $900 $550 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

