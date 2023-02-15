Shopping

Walmart Has Presidents Day Deals On Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More: Shop The 25 Best Discounts Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Presidents Day Sale 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, Walmart already has incredible Presidents Day deals on kitchen staples, gaming consoles, fashion and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart Presidents Day deals to shop today.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now. 

Best Walmart Presidents Day Tech Deals

Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart
Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$479$399
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Walmart
Xbox Series S

Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one.

$300$240
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

$999$750
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,199$979

    The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

    Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

      $380$66
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      Walmart
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

      The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin. 

      $39$12
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $106$67
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Walmart
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

      This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

      $37$22
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Walmart
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

      This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

      $35$20

      Best Walmart Presidents Day Home and Furniture Deals

      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      Walmart
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon

      Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.

      $209$160
      Seventh TV Stand
      Seventh TV Stand
      Walmart
      Seventh TV Stand

      This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

      $300$169
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Walmart
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

      Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

      $369$265
      Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
      Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
      Walmart
      Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

      You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.

      $588$329
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Walmart
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

      Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

      $323$180

      Best Walmart Presidents Day Kitchen Deals

      Keurig K-Compact Brewer
      Keurig K-Compact Brewer Turquoise
      Walmart
      Keurig K-Compact Brewer

      Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.

      $186$164
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Walmart
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer

      This chopper lets you chop your onions to any size, without shedding a single tear while you meal prep. 

      $20$18
      Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
      Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Cornflower Blue
      Walmart
      Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

      Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. 

        $129$99
        Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
        Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
        Walmart
        Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

        We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

        $169$149
        5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
        5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
        Walmart
        5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades

        An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.

        $59$33

        Best Walmart Presidents Day Vacuum Deals

        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
        Walmart
        Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

        Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum.

        $400$230
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
        Walmart
        Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

        The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

        $199$97
        Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
        Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
        Walmart
        Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

        Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

        $250$96
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Walmart
        Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

        Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

         

         

        $650$268

        For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

