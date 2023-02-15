Walmart Has Presidents Day Deals On Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More: Shop The 25 Best Discounts Now
Whether you're searching for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, Walmart already has incredible Presidents Day deals on kitchen staples, gaming consoles, fashion and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart Presidents Day deals to shop today.
This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now.
Best Walmart Presidents Day Tech Deals
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.
Best Walmart Presidents Day Home and Furniture Deals
Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.
This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.
Best Walmart Presidents Day Kitchen Deals
Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.
This chopper lets you chop your onions to any size, without shedding a single tear while you meal prep.
Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.
Best Walmart Presidents Day Vacuum Deals
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
