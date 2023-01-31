Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her oven-safe cookware set.

The 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set is 40% off right now. On sale for $119, it's somehow costs less than the 12-piece set. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware not only makes great gifts for the foodies on your list, but also helps you prep for those big family dinners.

Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, Drew's new additions to her kitchen line include a white and gold microwave, portable cornflower blue blender, and a juicer that will bring the wow factor to your kitchen.

Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes nice home decor, you'll want to try out these sleek new gadgets. Below, check out all the latest launches from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

New Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

Portable Blender Walmart Portable Blender In just one charge of this portable blender, you can make 22 different blended drinks. It has stainless steel blades to easily crush ice and frozen fruit for your perfect smoothie. $30 Shop Now

Sensor Microwave Oven Walmart Sensor Microwave Oven With 15 pre-set functions, you'll take the guesswork out of reheating food when using this elegant microwave. It's made with a heavy duty metal to last, but softened with the matte finish for added style. $149 Shop Now

With the launch of Drew's newest products, some of the older, but still amazing, options are now discounted. Ahead, shop our favorite Beautiful kitchenware that is now on sale.

The Best Deals on Beautiful's Must-Have Products

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. $99 $69 Shop Now

Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker Walmart Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to six quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button. $69 $50 Shop Now

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered. $153 $119 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now

The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Big Home Sale

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

10 Best Air Fryer Deals to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday

The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Single-Serve Coffee Makers

10 Best Espresso Machines For Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks

10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings