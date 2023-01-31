Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 20-Piece Cookware Set Is On Major Sale Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Cookware Set
Walmart

Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her oven-safe cookware set

The 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set is 40% off right now. On sale for $119, it's somehow costs less than the 12-piece set. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware not only makes great gifts for the foodies on your list, but also helps you prep for those big family dinners.

Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 20-piece cookware set created by Drew Barrymore.

$199$119

Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, Drew's new additions to her kitchen line include a white and gold microwave, portable cornflower blue blender, and a juicer that will bring the wow factor to your kitchen. 

Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes nice home decor, you'll want to try out these sleek new gadgets. Below, check out all the latest launches from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. 

New Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

Portable Blender
Portable Blender
Walmart
Portable Blender

In just one charge of this portable blender, you can make 22 different blended drinks. It has stainless steel blades to easily crush ice and frozen fruit for your perfect smoothie. 

$30
Sensor Microwave Oven
Sensor Microwave Oven
Walmart
Sensor Microwave Oven

With 15 pre-set functions, you'll take the guesswork out of reheating food when using this elegant microwave. It's made with a heavy duty metal to last, but softened with the matte finish for added style. 

$149
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display
Walmart
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display

Save money by creating your own juices at home in this stylish juicer. It has 5 settings to seamlessly juice whatever fruit or vegetable you put in it.

$79

With the launch of Drew's newest products, some of the older, but still amazing, options are now discounted. Ahead, shop our favorite Beautiful kitchenware that is now on sale.

The Best Deals on Beautiful's Must-Have Products

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. 

$99$69
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. 

$50$40
Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker
Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart
Beautiful 6QT Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to six quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button.

$69$50
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Black
Walmart
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. 

    $129$99
    Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
    Air Fryer
    Walmart
    Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

    Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.

    $153$119

    RELATED CONTENT:

    20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

    Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More

    The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now

    The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Big Home Sale

    The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

    Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

    10 Best Air Fryer Deals to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday

    The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Single-Serve Coffee Makers

    10 Best Espresso Machines For Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks

    10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price

    The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

     