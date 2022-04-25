Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection — And It's the Perfect Gift for Mother's Day
If you're a fan of the actress and talk show host, you'd know that Drew Barrymore is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have her own Drew's Cookbook Club, countless recipes and a line of kitchenware. Barrymore's popular Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded to include a new collection of stylish mixers — and they'd make the perfect Mother's Day gift for a mom in your life.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore adds three new kitchen mixers: a tilt-head stand mixer, an immersion blender and a hand mixer. The latest kitchen tools and gadgets are available in gorgeous shades, including white icing, sage green, oyster gray, black sesame and, a new colorway, cornflower blue.
Shop Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Score the latest mixers from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware brand below. Plus, keep scrolling to see more of ET's favorites from the entire collection.
If you need more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022.
Mom can whip up her favorite cream cheese frosting or some pizza dough with this white stand mixer. Plus, this new addition from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection practically looks like an accessory for your counter.
Immersion blenders are a super versatile tool in anyone's kitchen. Use it to whip up a batch of whipped coffee (literally), froth some milk or mix some cake batter.
If the mom in your life doesn't have counter space for a tilt-head stand mixer, this hand mixer is a space-saving alternative. With 6 different speeds (including a turbo mode) and multiple different whisk attachments, Mom can easily mix up any batter or dough.
Shop More Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore
Upgrade your pots and pans with this 10-piece matching set. The entire set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pant, 1.5 quart covered saucepan, 2.5 quart covered saucepan, 3 quart covered saute pan and a 6 quart covered Dutch oven.
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
This programmable coffee maker will help you start your day with your favorite cup of java (or 14 cups of it). Plus, this coffee maker also has a replaceable charcoal water filter to ensure the water you use to brew your coffee is extra fresh.
If you're on the hunt for an extra hot surface, this extra large griddle is the perfect solution. Grill up a breakfast platter for the whole family on this griddle.
Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).
Easily prep water for some tea or your French press with this simple one touch electric tea kettle.
Switch up your cutlery with this 3-piece knife set, which includes gold accents on the blades and handles for a truly elegant design. Chop away with these super stylish and razor-sharp knives.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on Phones, Appliances & More
Mother's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More
Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day
The 17 Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts for Mom
The Best Mother's Day Flowers You Can Order Online
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty & More
14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Your Grandma
20 Bathroom Organizers from Amazon You'll Wish You Had Bought Sooner
The 10 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now