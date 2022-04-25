If you're a fan of the actress and talk show host, you'd know that Drew Barrymore is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have her own Drew's Cookbook Club, countless recipes and a line of kitchenware. Barrymore's popular Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded to include a new collection of stylish mixers — and they'd make the perfect Mother's Day gift for a mom in your life.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore adds three new kitchen mixers: a tilt-head stand mixer, an immersion blender and a hand mixer. The latest kitchen tools and gadgets are available in gorgeous shades, including white icing, sage green, oyster gray, black sesame and, a new colorway, cornflower blue.

If you need more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022.

Hand Mixer in White Icing Drew Barrymore Hand Mixer in White Icing If the mom in your life doesn't have counter space for a tilt-head stand mixer, this hand mixer is a space-saving alternative. With 6 different speeds (including a turbo mode) and multiple different whisk attachments, Mom can easily mix up any batter or dough. $30 Buy Now

