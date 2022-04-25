Shopping

12 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Treasure Forever

By ETonline Staff
Mother's Day is only a few weeks away — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for the superhero woman in your life is officially on. Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandma, wife, mother-in-law or even just a friend, we know one thing for certain: you can never go wrong with gifting something more thoughtful and personalized — especially on a holiday as endearing as Mother's Day.

Sure, we all love receiving a more luxurious, splurge-worthy gift from time to time. But a personalized gift helps to show that you care in a more thoughtful (oftentimes even unforgettable) way. And with so many unique and personalized gifts to shop, you can be sure that you're gifting your mother with something that's well-suited to her and her personality.

From monogrammed totes to personalized jewelry, engraved goodies, customizable photo frames and more, there are so many great products to shop and help incorporate a more thoughtful touch into your Mother's Day gift-giving this year — and from top brands like Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Cuyana, Anthropologie, Artifact Uprising and Amazon, no less.

Ahead, browse ET's picks for personalized gifts that your mom will treasure on Mother's Day and beyond. Plus, check out the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and shop diamond jewelry that will make your mom sparkle this Mother's Day.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Uncommon Goods
For the hostess who does it all, treat her to a personalized cheese board that will help to add a more thoughtful touch to the family's next at-home party, wine night and more.

$86
All Smiles Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
Help mom lay back and lounge in style with this customizable throw from BaubleBar. Plus, get 20% off all custom styles with the code CUSTOM20.

$88
Monica Rich Kosann Custom Jewelry
Monica Rich Kosann
Create mom something elegant and thoughtful from scratch through via Monica Rich Kosann's custom design offerings. 

STARTS AT $210
Mud Pie Initial Canvas Tote Bag
Amazon
Treat mom to a monogrammed tote that's as chic as it is practical — with enough interior space to hold all of her daily essentials.

$22
Gorjana Emerald Trinity Studs
Gorjana
Embrace the beauty of the birthstone with Gorjana's subtle and personal gemstone selection.

$230
Thank You, Mom Candle
Homesick Candles
Fill your home with the essence of love with the help of Homesick's ethereal Mother's Day candle — available to personalize with a custom note on the box, too.

$34$27
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away Luggage
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Plus, the splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag.

$275
Pearl Monogram Bracelet Set
Anthropologie
Pearls are all the rage right now. Help mum dress up any outfit with a fresh set of pearl bracelets — complete with customizable, monogrammed charms.

$38
Super Mom Personalized Book
Amazon
Remind your mom of the superhero she is with a unique, soft cover book that puts her superpowers into print.

$35
A Dozen Reasons I Love You Container
Uncommon Goods
Lay out all the reasons to love your mother via a handcrafted container.

$44
Leather Travel Case Set
Cuyana
You can never go wrong with gifting a woman her own stylish travel bags.

$128
Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
Artifact Uprising
Whether she's still working from home or heading back to the office, this photo calendar will help elevate your mother's office space with reminders of family love.

$35

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials. 

