Mother's Day is only a few weeks away — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for the superhero woman in your life is officially on. Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandma, wife, mother-in-law or even just a friend, we know one thing for certain: you can never go wrong with gifting something more thoughtful and personalized — especially on a holiday as endearing as Mother's Day.

Sure, we all love receiving a more luxurious, splurge-worthy gift from time to time. But a personalized gift helps to show that you care in a more thoughtful (oftentimes even unforgettable) way. And with so many unique and personalized gifts to shop, you can be sure that you're gifting your mother with something that's well-suited to her and her personality.

From monogrammed totes to personalized jewelry, engraved goodies, customizable photo frames and more, there are so many great products to shop and help incorporate a more thoughtful touch into your Mother's Day gift-giving this year — and from top brands like Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Cuyana, Anthropologie, Artifact Uprising and Amazon, no less.

Ahead, browse ET's picks for personalized gifts that your mom will treasure on Mother's Day and beyond. Plus, check out the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and shop diamond jewelry that will make your mom sparkle this Mother's Day.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board Uncommon Goods Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board For the hostess who does it all, treat her to a personalized cheese board that will help to add a more thoughtful touch to the family's next at-home party, wine night and more. $86 Buy Now

All Smiles Custom Blanket BaubleBar All Smiles Custom Blanket Help mom lay back and lounge in style with this customizable throw from BaubleBar. Plus, get 20% off all custom styles with the code CUSTOM20. $88 Buy Now

Thank You, Mom Candle Homesick Candles Thank You, Mom Candle Fill your home with the essence of love with the help of Homesick's ethereal Mother's Day candle — available to personalize with a custom note on the box, too. $34 $27 Buy Now

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away Luggage Away The Carry On Suitcase Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Plus, the splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag. $275 Buy Now

Pearl Monogram Bracelet Set Anthropologie Pearl Monogram Bracelet Set Pearls are all the rage right now. Help mum dress up any outfit with a fresh set of pearl bracelets — complete with customizable, monogrammed charms. $38 Buy Now

