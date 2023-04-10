If there's anyone who deserves a day (or 10) completely dedicated to self-care, it's the mothers in our lives.

While we think moms should be pampered every day, Mother's Day serves as a reminder to take care of some of the most important women we know. Treating mom to a salon, massage or nail appointment feels like a no-brainer, but what if you could give her all the rest and relaxation of a spa without leaving the comfort of her home?

To help you give the mom in your life the at-home spa day of her dreams, we've found everything you need to transform any space into a soothing spa environment. First, set the mood with some ambiance: think scented candles, white noise and essential oil diffusers. Next, pick out a treatment you know she'll love, whether it be a manicure set, heavenly-smelling bath products or a high-tech facial device. Finally, make her feel cozy with a decadent robe, fuzzy slippers or new pajama set.

Below, shop our favorite products for bringing the spa home to mom this Mother's Day. For even more ways to pamper her, check out our favorite candles for spring, the best face masks for every skin type and the best beauty tools of 2023.

L'Occitane Almond Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Almond Collection The soothing, mouth-watering aromas of almond make this gift set from French skincare brand L'Occitane a cut above the rest. This decadent set includes a nourishing shower oil, shampoo, conditioner, hand cream and body cream to delight her senses. $64 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device used by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. The NuFACE targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $245 $196 Shop Now

Olive & June The Mani System Olive & June Olive & June The Mani System The Mani System from Olive & June has everything you need for an at-home manicure. The kit includes the brand's patented Poppy polish bottle handle, cuticle serum, polish remover pot, clean-up brush, nail buffer, nail clippers, nail file, top coat and a nail polish color of your choice. $55 AND UP Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic. $86 Shop Now

