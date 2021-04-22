Mother's Day Beauty Gifts: Dyson, Chanel, Fenty Beauty and More

Still looking for a Mother's Day gift that'll truly wow Mom? Beauty products are always a good gift idea, especially ones that are a treat to receive from coveted brands like Fenty Beauty, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Victoria Beckham Beauty.

From makeup and skincare to haircare and fragrance, ET Style has selected some of the most coveted products Mom will love and enjoy using in her everyday beauty routine. Whether you're looking to splurge (ahem, Dyson Airwrap?) or save (value sets are the way to go!), you're sure to find the perfect gift your beauty-loving Mom will adore.

If you're looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas, we have a whole shopping guide dedicated to the holiday. Check out online flower delivery sites, chic jewelry gifts, chocolate and sweets, wine subscriptions and essentials you need to make a delicious Mother's Day brunch at home.

Ahead, shop the best Mother's Day beauty gifts.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette The YSL Libre Eau de Toilette is a lighter, brighter version of the original Libre Eau de Parfum with notes of lavender essence, orange blossom and white-tea accord. Plus, the beautiful bottle doubles as vanity table decor. $90 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFACE Trinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to the SkinStore website. This powerful skincare system comes with the Trinity Facial Trainer with Microcurrent Attachment, NuFACE Trinity ELE (Effective Lip & Eye) Attachment and Gel Primer. $343 AT SKINSTORE (REGULARLY $429) Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap Styler Gift Edition Best Buy Dyson Airwrap Styler Gift Edition Another splurgy item she's guaranteed to love is the popular Dyson Airwrap Styler, and this gift edition set also includes 1.2” Airwrap barrels, 1.6” Airwrap barrels, Firm smoothing brush, Soft smoothing brush, Round volumizing brush, Pre-styling dryer, Filter cleaning brush, leather case and travel pouch. Mom can style her hair in so many ways without the damage of extreme heat. $550 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set Nordstrom Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set This luxurious haircare gift set from Oribe features travel sizes of the brand's best-selling Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner and Dry Texturizing Spray. $49 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Angela Caglia Rosebud Eye Treatment Set Verishop Angela Caglia Rosebud Eye Treatment Set Let Mom start the morning in a relaxing state with this handmade rose quartz eye treatment set from Angela Caglia. Massaging her skin with these cooling stones will become a part of her daily self-care ritual to improve the look of puffiness and dark circles, while helping improve blood flow, circulation and lymph drainage, according to Verishop. $65 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Bite Beauty Scrub + Stain Duo Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Scrub + Stain Duo Mom can create a flawless bold lip for date night with this Bite Beauty lip kit that includes the award-winning Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub and Outburst Longwear Lip Stain -- choose from three different shades. $38 AT BITE BEAUTY Buy Now

Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer Violet Grey Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer A collaboration between Victoria Beckham Beauty and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, this primer-and-moisturizer hybrid uses Bader's TFC-8 technology that helps "stimulate skin’s own repair, activate regeneration systems, and fight visible signs of aging," according to Violet Grey. It also has wrinkle-blurring powders that smooth the skin so the canvas is ready for makeup application. $60 AT VIOLET GREY Buy Now

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector & No. 7 Bonding Oil Revolve Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector & No. 7 Bonding Oil If Mom dyes her hair often, she needs a couple of essentials from the Olaplex haircare line to protect her tresses and keep them strong and healthy. We suggest gifting the best-selling No.3 Hair Perfector -- a weekly hair bond strengthening treatment -- and No. 7 Bonding Oil -- a reparative styling oil. NO.3: $28 AT REVOLVE Buy Now NO.7: $28 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Lash & Brow Kit Vegamour Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Lash & Brow Kit The Vegamour lash serum and brow serum are completely vegan, made with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients, according to the brand. Gift Mom this set that includes one of each to help lashes and brow hairs grow. $158 AT VEGAMOUR Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Hydrating + Soft Matte Complexion Essentionals with Brush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Hydrating + Soft Matte Complexion Essentionals with Brush A three-piece set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which includes the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (choose from 50 shades), Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer and Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush. $82 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Chanel Les Beiges Health Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom Chanel Les Beiges Health Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette This stunning Chanel eyeshadow palette has five smudge-proof, long-lasting matte and shimmer shades, perfect for natural-looking day-to-night makeup. Choose from four different colorways. $65 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

