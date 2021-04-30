Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying perfume for mom on Mother's day, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you or mom. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.

If you're looking for a designer perfume, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.

Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance for you or mom, ahead.

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum Ulta Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum If there’s one thing J.Lo knows, it’s how to make a great scent. (Her Glow by J.Lo perfume started the celebrity fragrance craze way back in 2002.) Her latest perfume is a little more sophisticated -- think notes of tangerine, berries, pear, jasmine sambac, and honeysuckle with a slightly woody fragrance. $45 AT ULTA Buy Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Sephora Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla. $165 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If No. 5 is the essence of Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $82 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lancome La Vie Est Belle Lancome Lancome La Vie Est Belle La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. It's the buttery-sweet fragrance family with notes of raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood. $75 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Nue Co. Functional Fragrance Amazon Nue Co. Functional Fragrance This stress-relieving fragrance was created by scientists and wellness experts to help you be calm and reset. And though it's supposed to be therapeutic, it doesn't smell like crunchy granola aromatherapy oils -- it has a fresh scent that's composed of a delightful blend of iris, green cardamom and cilantro. It smells a lot better than any yoga class or meditation session we've been to, that's for sure. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $93 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It's a great Mother's Day gift or treat for your mom looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below. $72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now (2-Piece Gift Set)

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Ulta Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Lancôme's new Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's latest fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot. $99 AT ULTA Buy Now

Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray Amazon Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray If you know Gucci, then you know it does not disappoint when it comes to feminine fragrance. Gucci Bloom aroma features top notes of orange and green, while the middle features Tuberose, Jasmine Sambac, and Honeysuckle and the base notes features Orris Root, Sandalwood, and Honeysuckle. $97 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kayali Musk 12 Huda Beauty Kayali Musk 12 Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know. $25 AND UP AT HUDA BEAUTY Buy Now

Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Sephora Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume. $78 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum Ulta Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long. $54 AT ULTA Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure. $26 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette Sephora Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. This women's perfume is housed in a quirky flower flaçon that will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity. $86 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Nordstrom LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent from Le Labo. It's a rich and woody style with a base of white musk and cardamom and the fragrance note leather, iris and cedarwood. $83 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $92 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum Bloomingdales Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum Featuring notes of Juniper Berries, Nutmeg, Coriander, Musks, Ambery Woods, and Vanilla, this Parfum is one for him or her. Ask anyone, this Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum is one everyone needs in their collection. $225 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle. $83 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh scent. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. $53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray Sephora Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray An iconic fragrance but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created, you either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume. $72 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum Sephora Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum With notes of almond milk, rhubarb and daffodil, Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum for her is the most optimistic scent you'll come across this year. It celebrates uniqueness -- it was inspired by Marc Jacobs' own mantra: "I am perfect as I am." Embrace your own individuality with this sweet scent and revel in its essence all year long. $128 AT SEPHORA Buy now

Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum Bloomingdale's Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?" $240 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Amazon Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum This fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla. Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so you know it's super sexy. $78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

The Beautiful Mind Series Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum Lucky Scent The Beautiful Mind Series Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum The legendary perfumer behind this unique scent looked to famed ballet dancer Polina Semionova as his inspiration. Meant to evoke the precision, strength and grace required of a modern ballerina, it features fruity notes of pear, plum and mandarin, alongside lush florals jasmine, rose, violet and freesia -- plus sensuous sandalwood to add depth. $165 AT LUCKY SCENT Buy Now

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Amazon Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. It's the perfect scent for heating things up this winter season. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

