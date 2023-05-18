Graduating from college represents a major achievement in a person's life. Whether someone is taking the next step towards their secondary education or finally finishing up their post-grad requirements, the milestone requires a lot of hard work and (rightly) also calls for a lot of celebration.

If you have a college graduate gearing up to walk the stage this season, that means you need to find an equally great gift that meets the big moment and will help them enjoy this special time. Deciding on a graduation gift that's thoughtful, practical and personal can be a challenge in itself, so let us help guide you. We understand this struggle all too well — which is why we've scoured the internet in search of the best graduation gift ideas for every kind of student.

From practical gift ideas like an Instant Pot or a do-it-all Always Pan for their new apartment to coveted items like AirPods and a designer handbag to help them tackle the workforce and adulthood in style, these great graduation gifts are all sure to be a huge hit.

Ahead, shop the best college graduation gifts at every price point for your recent or soon-to-be 2023 graduate.

Best College Graduation Gifts Under $50

I Graduated T-Shirt Amazon I Graduated T-Shirt If you know a graduate who loves their sleep or could some sleep after working hard for their degree, this funny t-shirt can add some humor to graduation! $20 Shop Now

Lovevook Laptop Backpack Amazon Lovevook Laptop Backpack Protect what's important during their morning job commute with this backpack. The professional-style, anti-theft bag has a USB charging port, so they can charge their phone and keep it safe while walking. $43 $37 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best College Graduation Gifts Under $100

Uncommon Goods Custom Map Coaster Set Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Custom Map Coaster Set These Uncommon Goods coasters are heartfelt and useful. You can customize the four marble coasters to feature a map of your new grad's favorite neighborhood, whether it be their beloved hometown, college town or new city they're moving to. $82 Shop Now

HelloFresh Gift Card HelloFresh HelloFresh Gift Card Keep them fed with healthy home-cooked meals and sharpen their cooking skills with delicious meal kits from HelloFresh. CARDS STARTING AT $75 Shop Now

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Amazon Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 If they made it all the way through college without a Bluetooth speaker, they'll want one for all their new adventures--and this one that's waterproof with an outdoor boost is up for the challenge. $100 $75 Shop Now

UGG Whistler Throw Blanket Nordstrom UGG Whistler Throw Blanket This highly rated UGG throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. Available in 12 colors, you'll be able to find one in their favorite color. $98 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. $100 $70 Shop Now

Apple AirTags 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTags 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $90 Shop Now

Best College Graduation Gifts Under $150

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof. $140 Shop Now

Béis Weekend Travel Tote Nordstrom Béis Weekend Travel Tote Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment. $108 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid. $150 $115 Shop Now

Best College Graduation Gifts Under $200

Coach Tatum Carryall Coach Outlet Coach Tatum Carryall The Coach Tatum Carryall is perfect to take to work or a job interview. It's sleek and can hold a 13-inch laptop. $167 Shop Now

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment. $309 $185 Shop Now

