Looking to upgrade your kitchen for the fall? Now you're in luck because Dash has the best kitchen appliances deals to shop right now. Yep, you can get the TikTok-famous Mini Waffler Maker and the popular Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer at a great price. Dash is known for their affordable colorful kitchen appliances that are easy to use and compact enough to use in small spaces. The kitchenware brand combines practicality, functionality and style in their products for those who love to cook and bake.

Whether if you're updating your kitchen appliances for the new season, you can sure to find great deals at the retailer. So, If you're browsing more kitchen essentials in addition to Dash, check out more deals on Amazon, Walmart, Sur La Table and Our Place. Make sure to also check out the Clear View Toaster and the Chef Series Deluxe Blender.

Shop the best Dash kitchen appliances below.

Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer Amazon Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, and wheatgrass can all be juiced using the Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Juicer. Additionally, this juicer comes with a frozen attachment that allows you to make sorbet and other frozen desserts at home. $100 $80 Buy Now

Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon Rapid Egg Cooker This egg maker will cook eggs in minutes. With its push-start button, it'll alert you when it's done cooking and won't overheat your eggs. $35 $30 Buy Now

Stainless Steel Bread Maker Amazon Stainless Steel Bread Maker With this Bread Maker, you can knead the dough, time the rise, and bake bread right at home. For fresh bread at any time, it has a 13-hour delay start feature. $120 $70 Buy Now

