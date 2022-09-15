Shopping

The Best Amazon Cookware Deals for Fall 2022: Save on Dash Air Fryers, Blenders and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
dash kitchen appliance sale
Dash

Looking to upgrade your kitchen for the fall? Now you're in luck because Dash has the best kitchen appliances deals to shop right now. Yep, you can get the TikTok-famous Mini Waffler Maker and the popular Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer at a great price. Dash is known for their affordable colorful kitchen appliances that are easy to use and compact enough to use in small spaces. The kitchenware brand combines practicality, functionality and style in their products for those who love to cook and bake.

Whether if you're updating your kitchen appliances for the new season, you can sure to find great deals at the retailer. So, If you're browsing more kitchen essentials in addition to Dash, check out more deals on Amazon, Walmart, Sur La Table and Our Place. Make sure to also check out the Clear View Toaster and the Chef Series Deluxe Blender

Shop the best Dash kitchen appliances below. 

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been trying to make for a while. 

$15$13
Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer
Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer
Amazon
Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, and wheatgrass can all be juiced using the Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Juicer. Additionally, this juicer comes with a frozen attachment that allows you to make sorbet and other frozen desserts at home.

$100$80
Rapid Egg Cooker
Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon
Rapid Egg Cooker

This egg maker will cook eggs in minutes. With its push-start button, it'll alert you when it's done cooking and won't overheat your eggs. 

$35$30
DASH Skull Mini Waffle Maker
DASH Skull Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
DASH Skull Mini Waffle Maker

For Halloween, this waffle maker will make skull-shaped waffles to get you in the mood.

$20
Mini Donut Maker Machine
Mini Donut Maker Machine
Amazon
Mini Donut Maker Machine

Turn your kitchen into your favorite donut shop with this donut maker, and make mini donuts in no time. 

$25$23
Stainless Steel Bread Maker
Stainless Steel Bread Maker
Amazon
Stainless Steel Bread Maker

With this Bread Maker, you can knead the dough, time the rise, and bake bread right at home. For fresh bread at any time, it has a 13-hour delay start feature.

$120$70
Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

If you haven't tried an air fryer yet, what are you waiting for? Cooking at home is made easy with this electric air fryer and oven cooker. 

$60$40
Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Amazon
Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

Choose from a wide range of colors available for the viral mini waffle maker. 

$13$12
Clear View Toaster
Clear View Toaster
Amazon
Clear View Toaster

Get this multi-tasking oven-and-toaster combo for just $35. 

$60$50
Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker
Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker
Amazon
Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker

Make sous vide-style egg bites at home — perfect for making breakfast sandwiches. 

$50$30
Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

Take 50% off this kitchen essential to take the guesswork out of knowing when your steak or chicken is ready. 

$50$40
Chef Series Deluxe 64 oz Blender
Chef Series Deluxe 64 oz Blender
Amazon
Chef Series Deluxe 64 oz Blender

This mighty 64 oz blender has a 6-point commercial grade Japanese stainless steel blades and a 1400-watt, 2.25hp motor. 

$280$230

