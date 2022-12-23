It’s official, winter is here and so is the chilly weather. And nothing helps to celebrate the season of sweater weather and all things cozy quite like a scented candle.

From large candles that can burn for hours on end and fill your home with classic winter fragrances, to smaller, more distinctive-smelling ones to light on special occasions this season, simple candle jars or more artistic candle holders a candle to make your entire place smell like cinnamon or balsam fir is a fantastic way to craft that cozy feeling in your home (and nose).

When it comes to selecting the perfect scented candle, there are two aspects to focus on: wax and smell. Soy wax generally has a longer burn time, while paraffin wax is known to produce a more pungent smell as it melts. You really can’t go wrong with popular seasonal scents such as vanilla or pine birchwood, but if you’re trying to corner the market on a signature scent for your space, try going for a less common fragrance, such as hot cocoa or wood smoke.

Whatever it is that you’re searching for in a candle, there’s one out there that will most definitely light your fire. Here are 10 great smelling candles on Amazon to fill your home (and nose) with cozy winter.

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented Candle Amazon Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented Candle This substantially sized candle will have the house smelling like sugar cookies all winter long, with notes of vanilla and sugar. This candle has a burn time of up to 150 hours and is crafted with paraffin wax that should melt in an even manner. $31 $25 Shop Now

Craft & Kin Premium Wood Candle Amazon Craft & Kin Premium Wood Candle With a slightly more distinctive take on the classic winter scents, this wood scented candle from Craft & Kin is made from non-toxic soy wax, has a burn time of up to 45 hours and comes in a stylishly rustic amber glass that will suit cozy decor nicely. $19 $15 Shop Now

La Jolíe Muse pine birchwood scented candle Amazon La Jolíe Muse pine birchwood scented candle This pine birchwood scented candle, crafted in a geometric ceramic jar that will look great on display, features a warm and cozy blend of smells that encapsulate that special transitory time, including birchwood, bergamot, mandarin, floral jasmine, lily, and rose, with subtle notes of classic musk, vetiver, caramel and patchouli. This soy candle has a burn time of up to 80 hours. $21 $20 Shop Now

Our Own Candle Company Snickerdoodle Scented Candle Amazon Our Own Candle Company Snickerdoodle Scented Candle This mini mason jar candle comes in the delicious scent of freshly baked snickerdoodles. The candle is crafted with a special blend of soy and paraffin wax, and has a built-in wick straightener, patented by Our Own Candle Company, that promises a consistently centered wick that won’t get lost in the wax. The candle provides up to 100 hours of burn time. $16 Shop Now

Balsam fir large apothecary jar scented candle Village Candle via Amazon Balsam fir large apothecary jar scented candle Bring the great outdoors inside this winter with the notes of evergreen, citrus bergamot and fresh balsam from this large apothecary jar candle, crafted with paraffin wax and essential oils. The dual wicks in this candle provide a more stable scent and reduce soot as it burns. This candle has a burn time of up to 170 hours. $20 Shop Now

One Fur All pecan pie odor eliminating candle One Fur All via Amazon One Fur All pecan pie odor eliminating candle Make sure that furry friends don’t spoil any of the fall fun with this pet odor eliminating candle from One Fur All. This candle has a scent blend of pecans, maple and toasted coconut with notes of vanilla and decadent pie crust. It’s specially formulated to neutralize pet odors, non-toxic and dye-free. This candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours. $23 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

Coach's Shearling Collection Is On Sale to Stay Cozy All Season Long

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

Save On All of City Beauty's Winter Skincare With This Exclusive Code

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

The Best Running Shoes for Women

Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter 2023