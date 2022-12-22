Shopping

The 12 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

By Danica Creahan
Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything
The chilly winter days are here, so it's time to add fleece-lined leggings and joggers to your wardrobe. You don't need to choose between comfort and style for the new season. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout most of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings and joggers, maintaining that comfort level should be a total breeze, even as we leave the house more often. 

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Spanx, and more!

Here are ET's picks for fleece-lined leggings and joggers you can wear with almost anything.

Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Winter

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings

These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.

$36$29
CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Women
CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Women

These buttery soft leggings will keep you warm all winter long. Plus, they serve well for your morning runs.

$20$18
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings
Walmart
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings

These fleece-lined leggings from Walmart come in seven different colors. 

$16$12
Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings
Ultra Soft Fleece-lined Denim Leggings
Amazon
Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” all winter? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.

$58
Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers
Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers
Amazon
Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers

With their sherpa fabric on the inside, these joggers will keep you warm when it gets dark and cold outside. 

$39
Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Los Angeles Apparel
Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.

$40
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 

$28
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger

These warm and classic joggers are designed for every occasion.

$22$12
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
Amazon
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging

These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.

$40$35
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings Womens Fashion High Waist Tummy Control Leggings for Women Winter Warm
Amazon
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings

These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement. 

 

$39$32
WITH COUPON
Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights
Yogipace water resistant thermal tights
Amazon
Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights

These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

$40
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants

Warm up during chilly fall nights in these winter thermal joggers with soft fleece lining and water-resistant fabric.

$40$34

More Winter Leggings and Joggers

O Ka Honua Plant-Based Performance Leggings
O Ka Honua Plant-Based Performance Leggings
Happy Earth Apparel
O Ka Honua Plant-Based Performance Leggings

With a ribbed texture, these leggings are flattering and supportive. Plus, it also features 4-way stretch & sweat-wicking material. 

$68
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Amazon
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

These lightweight joggers provide excellent UV protection with UPF 50+ treatment and water-resistant capabilities. This jogger also offers five functional pockets to store all your essentials.

$33
Forme Sculpt Legging
Forme Sculpt Legging
Forme
Forme Sculpt Legging

Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training. 

$138
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux leather leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

$98
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings

From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet — no question about it.

$23$19
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.

$128
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.

$55
Norma Kamali Legging with Footie
Norma Kamali legging with footie
Revolve
Norma Kamali Legging with Footie

These funky footie leggings are a total statement piece and will allow you to go sock-free while still feeling cozy.

$130

