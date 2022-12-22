The 12 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter
The chilly winter days are here, so it's time to add fleece-lined leggings and joggers to your wardrobe. You don't need to choose between comfort and style for the new season. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout most of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings and joggers, maintaining that comfort level should be a total breeze, even as we leave the house more often.
Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!
From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Spanx, and more!
Here are ET's picks for fleece-lined leggings and joggers you can wear with almost anything.
Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Winter
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
These buttery soft leggings will keep you warm all winter long. Plus, they serve well for your morning runs.
These fleece-lined leggings from Walmart come in seven different colors.
Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” all winter? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.
With their sherpa fabric on the inside, these joggers will keep you warm when it gets dark and cold outside.
Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior.
These warm and classic joggers are designed for every occasion.
These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.
These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement.
These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.
Warm up during chilly fall nights in these winter thermal joggers with soft fleece lining and water-resistant fabric.
More Winter Leggings and Joggers
With a ribbed texture, these leggings are flattering and supportive. Plus, it also features 4-way stretch & sweat-wicking material.
These lightweight joggers provide excellent UV protection with UPF 50+ treatment and water-resistant capabilities. This jogger also offers five functional pockets to store all your essentials.
Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training.
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet — no question about it.
Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.
These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.
These funky footie leggings are a total statement piece and will allow you to go sock-free while still feeling cozy.
