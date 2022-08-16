Just because we're barely halfway through August and the sweltering summer heat is far from sweater weather doesn't mean we can't be excited for arguably the best season: fall. We can't wait to break out our leather boots and jackets, plan apple-picking trips, and curl up with a good book, but one of the best things about fall is the scented candles.

We can't wait to fill our homes with autumnal aromas, especially since there are so many great options out there. You can go classic with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and autumn leaves, or opt for the trendier route with TikTok-approved Santal 26 from Le Labo.

Heady, seductive scents of tobacco or jasmine make us want to cuddle up indoors, or you bring the outdoors in with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and redwood. Fall is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods—savory sage or sweet vanilla is sure to awaken your inner chef.

There are hundreds or, maybe even thousands, of candles on the market, but we've rounded up 15 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point. From sales on Yankee Candle and Bath and Body works to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent. Whether you're looking to save or splurge, our list of the 15 best-scented candles for fall has got you covered.

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Buy Now

Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Nordstrom Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries. $90 Buy Now

Cedar & Suede Soy Candle Public Goods Cedar & Suede Soy Candle If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $20. $16 Buy Now

