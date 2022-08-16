15 Fall Candles for 2022 That’ll Warm Up Your Home at Any Budget: Shop Yankee Candle, Diptyque, and More
Just because we're barely halfway through August and the sweltering summer heat is far from sweater weather doesn't mean we can't be excited for arguably the best season: fall. We can't wait to break out our leather boots and jackets, plan apple-picking trips, and curl up with a good book, but one of the best things about fall is the scented candles.
Over 48,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance, an aromatic blend of spiced apples and autumn leaves.
We can't wait to fill our homes with autumnal aromas, especially since there are so many great options out there. You can go classic with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and autumn leaves, or opt for the trendier route with TikTok-approved Santal 26 from Le Labo.
Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26—made from 100% soy wax.
Heady, seductive scents of tobacco or jasmine make us want to cuddle up indoors, or you bring the outdoors in with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and redwood. Fall is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods—savory sage or sweet vanilla is sure to awaken your inner chef.
Celebrate the start of fall and Black Business Month at the same time with a new candle infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove, and vanilla scent.
There are hundreds or, maybe even thousands, of candles on the market, but we've rounded up 15 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point. From sales on Yankee Candle and Bath and Body works to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent. Whether you're looking to save or splurge, our list of the 15 best-scented candles for fall has got you covered.
No list of fall candles is complete without a pumpkin scent. This option from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
Earthy and herbal, this plant-based candle is infused with sage, vetiver, and bergamot essential oils.
Even if your home doesn't have a fireplace, you can enjoy the scent of smoking firewood with this luxe candle.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
This teakwood and soft jasmine candle will refreshen your home in seconds.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries.
Evoke the warm and fuzzy feelings of the seasonal treat with an apple cider-scented candle for your home.
This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.
Cuddle up with an amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $20.
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love.
