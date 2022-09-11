The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save on Tech, Fashion, Home and More
With fall right around the corner, Amazon has endless savings for the new season with deals reaching far and wide. Whether you are in the market for a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or premium beauty, we've scoured Amazon to find the best deals worth shopping now. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns across every category.
We've sorted the Amazon deals into categories to make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for a 30-day membership and get two-day shipping for free.
From the best deals on Apple Watches to a new mattress for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon deals available now, below.
Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now
The most advanced Apple Watch is on sale for up to $100 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze.
Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.
Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs
Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.
For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.
Hook your family up with this Roku streaming stick. They can catch up on all their favorite shows with ease.
This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Now
Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym — now 50% off.
Not only do bootcut jeans pair perfectly with cowboy boots, but they're a closet staple you can wear over and over again.
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals to Shop Now
Utilizing ingredients like Hibiscus Extract, Aloe and Beta-Glucan, ILIA's silicone-free primer helps to firm, moisturize and soothe skin, while protecting it from harmful environmental factors that cause aging.
With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 104,000 glowing reviews and it's 56% off right now. Need we say more?
Save $150 on this colorway of SNOW's complete at-home teeth whitening system. The Snow whitening kit includes 3 whitening wands and one extra-strength whitening wand, an accelerating LED mouthpiece, and a shade guide.
Biotulin, an organic hyaluronic acid serum for your face and neck, quickly absorbs for smooth and supple skin.
Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.
Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.
