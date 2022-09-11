Shopping

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save on Tech, Fashion, Home and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 June 21
Amazon and ET Online

With fall right around the corner, Amazon has endless savings for the new season with deals reaching far and wide. Whether you are in the market for a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or premium beauty, we've scoured Amazon to find the best deals worth shopping now. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns across every category. 

Shop Amazon Deals

We've sorted the Amazon deals into categories to make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for a 30-day membership and get two-day shipping for free. 

From the best deals on Apple Watches to a new mattress for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon deals available now, below.  

Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The most advanced Apple Watch is on sale for up to $100 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$499$399
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$429
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75 WITH COUPON
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4
Amazon
JBL Clip 4

Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.

$80$50
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$250

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$100
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant HEPA Air Purifier

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

$250$135
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze. 

$50$30
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
Amazon
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation

Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.

$600$500
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Amazon
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

$100$80

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.

$830$720
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Hook your family up with this Roku streaming stick. They can catch up on all their favorite shows with ease.

$50$40
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$480$320
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds. 

$370$300
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$50$30

Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Now

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym — now 50% off. 

$30$15
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans

Not only do bootcut jeans pair perfectly with cowboy boots, but they're a closet staple you can wear over and over again.

$70$30
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$24
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$30
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Amazon
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets

These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$25$20
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$44

Best Amazon Beauty Deals to Shop Now

ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Amazon
ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

Utilizing ingredients like Hibiscus Extract, Aloe and Beta-Glucan, ILIA's silicone-free primer helps to firm, moisturize and soothe skin, while protecting it from harmful environmental factors that cause aging.

$52$39
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219$164
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 104,000 glowing reviews and it's 56% off right now. Need we say more?

$60$26
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit

Save $150 on this colorway of SNOW's complete at-home teeth whitening system. The Snow whitening kit includes 3 whitening wands and one extra-strength whitening wand, an accelerating LED mouthpiece, and a shade guide.

$300$150
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel
BIOTULIN - Supreme Skin Gel I Facial Lotion I Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face I Reduces Wrinkles I Skin Care Product I Anti Aging Treatment - 15 ml
Amazon
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Biotulin, an organic hyaluronic acid serum for your face and neck, quickly absorbs for smooth and supple skin.

$65$45

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.

$995$796
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$995$796
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$390
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$335

