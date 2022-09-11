With fall right around the corner, Amazon has endless savings for the new season with deals reaching far and wide. Whether you are in the market for a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or premium beauty, we've scoured Amazon to find the best deals worth shopping now. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns across every category.

Shop Amazon Deals

We've sorted the Amazon deals into categories to make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for a 30-day membership and get two-day shipping for free.

From the best deals on Apple Watches to a new mattress for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon deals available now, below.

Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $200 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $429 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $75 WITH COUPON Buy Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport. $80 $50 Buy Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Buy Now

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $50 $30 Buy Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Now

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts.

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $30 Buy Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals to Shop Now

SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit Save $150 on this colorway of SNOW's complete at-home teeth whitening system. The Snow whitening kit includes 3 whitening wands and one extra-strength whitening wand, an accelerating LED mouthpiece, and a shade guide. $300 $150 Buy Now

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

