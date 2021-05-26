TV

The Ultimate 'Friends' Gift Guide

By Nicole Bustamante‍
Friends
Warner Bros. Television Studios

Welcome to the ultimate Friends gift guide, also known as “The One Where You Give The Best Gift Ever.”

There is no shortage of excitement for the May 27th Friends reunion on HBO Max that’s going to feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as themselves reminiscing on all 10 seasons of their sitcom. But if you did need another reason to dive back into your Friends obsession... this is it! 

Whether you’re looking to surprise a family member or friend with a new gift, or you’re looking to treat yourself to commemorate the Friends reunion, we’ve curated a collection of the best Friends-related gifts. From a Central Perk coffee mug to Joey’s Hugsy Penguin, you can’t go wrong with any of these unique gifts.

Friends Crochet Book And DIY Crochet Kit
Friends Crochet Book And DIY Crochet Kit
Urban Outfitters
Friends Crochet Book And DIY Crochet Kit
Whether you're a crocheting expert, or just looking to start a new hobby, check out this 'Friends' Crochet kit. It includes instructions to make mini versions of everything 'Friends', from the infamous Thanksgiving turkey to Phoebe and her guitar.
$25 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Lego The Friends Apartment
Lego The Friends Apartments
Lego
Lego The Friends Apartment
Know someone who has always dreamt of living in Apartment 19 or 20? Well, now you can come close to making their dream come true by giving them the Lego version of Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment, complete with minifigures of all six friends, plus Janice. Who could forget Janice? Available June 1.
$150 AT LEGO
Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug
Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug
Amazon
Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug
This Central Perk coffee cup from Silver Buffalo is the next best thing to grabbing some joe at the iconic 'Friends' coffee shop. The mugs come in your choice of 'Friends' designs, and range in sizes from 10 to 24 ounces.
$12 AT AMAZON
Peephole Picture Frame
Peephole Picture Frame
Urban Outfitters
Peephole Picture Frame
This iconic 'Friends' picture frame can be hung around the peephole of your apartment door like Monica, or placed on a table to hold a precious memory.
$18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Friends Puzzle
Friends Puzzle
Paladone via Amazon
Friends Puzzle
This 1,000-piece puzzle features funny scenes and quotes from the 'Friends' cast and is an ideal gift for anyone who’s not planning on giving up their Friday nights at home anytime soon.
$17 AT AMAZON
Phoebe Buffay Candle
Phoebe Buffay Candle
Define Design 11 via Amazon
Phoebe Buffay Candle
Ever wondered what Phoebe smells like? According to this candle, she “smells like an eccentric Bohemian songwriter whose brutal honesty and hilarious zingers make you wonder what planet she lives on.” Which, apparently means she, like the candle, smells like chocolate chip cookies.
$26 AT AMAZON
Friends: The Official Cookbook
Friends: The Official Cookbook
Amazon
Friends: The Official Cookbook
This official 'Friends' cookbook includes over 100 recipes inspired by the sitcom, including iconic treats such as Monica's Friendsgiving feast, Rachel's trifle, "Just for Joey" fries, Chandler's "milk you can chew," Phoebe's grandmother's cookies, and the "Moist Maker."
$19 AT AMAZON
Revolution x Friends Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Revolution x Friends Eyeshadow Palette
Each shade of this Revolution x Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You eyeshadow collaboration has a Friends-related name, adding more fun to whatever eye look you're creating. Plus, it's on sale!
$11 AT ULTA (WAS $18)
Joey’s Huggsy Penguin
Joey’s Huggsy Penguin
Amazon
Joey’s Huggsy Penguin
Any 'Friends' fan could use a "bedtime penguin pal." Joey's precious plush penguin adds the perfect finishing touch to your bedroom, or can be gifted to a child in your life. Just don't steal him back after!
$43 AT AMAZON
Friends Playmate Elite 16-Quart Cooler
Friends Playmate Elite 16 Qt Cooler
Igloo via Amazon
Friends Playmate Elite 16-Quart Cooler
There’s no gift cooler than this 'Friends' ice chest. Perfect to take anywhere from Central Park to Central Perk, this Igloo cooler holds 30 cans and has with the classic tent-top design.
$50 AT AMAZON
Friends Wall Key Holder
Friends Wall Key Holder
Amazon
Friends Wall Key Holder
We’ve found the key to our hearts hanging on this adorable, hand-made 'Friends' key hook! You can add a custom message to the side of the holder too, making this both a practical and sentimental gift to give any 'Friends' fan.
$79 AT AMAZON
“You’re My Lobster” Keychain
“You’re My Lobster” Keychain
Amazon
“You’re My Lobster” Keychain
The classic phrase “you’re my lobster,” coined by Phoebe for Ross and Rachel, is a great way to express your commitment to that special 'Friends' fan in your life.
$10 AT AMAZON
Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition
Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition
Amazon
Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition
A never-ending game of Monopoly? We’ll pass. A never-ending game of Monopoly...Friends edition? Say less! This monopoly set puts a fun twist on the classic game night option.
$23 ON AMAZON
Popfunk Friends TV Show Logo White T-Shirt & Stickers
Popfunk Friends TV Show Logo White T-Shirt & Stickers
Popfunk via Amazon
Popfunk Friends TV Show Logo White T-Shirt & Stickers
$20 AT AMAZON
Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set
Revolution x Friends Female Sheet Mask Set
Ulta
Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set
Say hello to the newest addition to your skincare routine: The Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set. Each set comes with three nourishing face masks with fun 'Friends'-related prints inspired by the characters: lobsters for Phoebe, the iconic 'Friends' picture frame peep hole for Monica, and the Central Perk logo for Rachel.
$8 AT ULTA (WAS $14)

