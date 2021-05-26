The Ultimate 'Friends' Gift Guide
Welcome to the ultimate Friends gift guide, also known as “The One Where You Give The Best Gift Ever.”
There is no shortage of excitement for the May 27th Friends reunion on HBO Max that’s going to feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as themselves reminiscing on all 10 seasons of their sitcom. But if you did need another reason to dive back into your Friends obsession... this is it!
Whether you’re looking to surprise a family member or friend with a new gift, or you’re looking to treat yourself to commemorate the Friends reunion, we’ve curated a collection of the best Friends-related gifts. From a Central Perk coffee mug to Joey’s Hugsy Penguin, you can’t go wrong with any of these unique gifts.
