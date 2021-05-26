Welcome to the ultimate Friends gift guide, also known as “The One Where You Give The Best Gift Ever.”

There is no shortage of excitement for the May 27th Friends reunion on HBO Max that’s going to feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as themselves reminiscing on all 10 seasons of their sitcom. But if you did need another reason to dive back into your Friends obsession... this is it!

Whether you’re looking to surprise a family member or friend with a new gift, or you’re looking to treat yourself to commemorate the Friends reunion, we’ve curated a collection of the best Friends-related gifts. From a Central Perk coffee mug to Joey’s Hugsy Penguin, you can’t go wrong with any of these unique gifts.

Lego The Friends Apartment Lego Lego The Friends Apartment Know someone who has always dreamt of living in Apartment 19 or 20? Well, now you can come close to making their dream come true by giving them the Lego version of Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment, complete with minifigures of all six friends, plus Janice. Who could forget Janice? Available June 1. $150 AT LEGO Pre-order Now

Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug Amazon Central Perk Oversized Coffee Mug This Central Perk coffee cup from Silver Buffalo is the next best thing to grabbing some joe at the iconic 'Friends' coffee shop. The mugs come in your choice of 'Friends' designs, and range in sizes from 10 to 24 ounces. $12 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Peephole Picture Frame Urban Outfitters Peephole Picture Frame This iconic 'Friends' picture frame can be hung around the peephole of your apartment door like Monica, or placed on a table to hold a precious memory. $18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Friends Puzzle Paladone via Amazon Friends Puzzle This 1,000-piece puzzle features funny scenes and quotes from the 'Friends' cast and is an ideal gift for anyone who’s not planning on giving up their Friday nights at home anytime soon. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Phoebe Buffay Candle Define Design 11 via Amazon Phoebe Buffay Candle Ever wondered what Phoebe smells like? According to this candle, she “smells like an eccentric Bohemian songwriter whose brutal honesty and hilarious zingers make you wonder what planet she lives on.” Which, apparently means she, like the candle, smells like chocolate chip cookies. $26 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Joey’s Huggsy Penguin Amazon Joey’s Huggsy Penguin Any 'Friends' fan could use a "bedtime penguin pal." Joey's precious plush penguin adds the perfect finishing touch to your bedroom, or can be gifted to a child in your life. Just don't steal him back after! $43 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Friends Playmate Elite 16-Quart Cooler Igloo via Amazon Friends Playmate Elite 16-Quart Cooler There’s no gift cooler than this 'Friends' ice chest. Perfect to take anywhere from Central Park to Central Perk, this Igloo cooler holds 30 cans and has with the classic tent-top design. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Friends Wall Key Holder Amazon Friends Wall Key Holder We’ve found the key to our hearts hanging on this adorable, hand-made 'Friends' key hook! You can add a custom message to the side of the holder too, making this both a practical and sentimental gift to give any 'Friends' fan. $79 AT AMAZON Buy Now

“You’re My Lobster” Keychain Amazon “You’re My Lobster” Keychain The classic phrase “you’re my lobster,” coined by Phoebe for Ross and Rachel, is a great way to express your commitment to that special 'Friends' fan in your life. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set Ulta Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set Say hello to the newest addition to your skincare routine: The Revolution x Friends Sheet Mask Set. Each set comes with three nourishing face masks with fun 'Friends'-related prints inspired by the characters: lobsters for Phoebe, the iconic 'Friends' picture frame peep hole for Monica, and the Central Perk logo for Rachel. $8 AT ULTA (WAS $14) Buy Now

