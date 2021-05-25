Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Is on Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Everything
Friends is the gift that keeps giving -- and ahead of the much-anticipated reunion coming to HBO Max on May 27, the Revolution Beauty x Friends makeup collab is on sale. More than 25 years after its debut on NBC, the hit show has been reimagined as a fun, budget-friendly makeup line available at Revolution Makeup and Ulta, and until June 1, you can score any piece from the collection for up to 30% off.
The colorful collection features eyeshadow palettes and creamy bullet lipsticks that are inspired by the show's iconic female characters: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). There's also a 27-shade Limitless palette, which is described as "The One With All the Eyeshadow."
Names for the products will delight true Friends fans, with shades like "Bing" and "Frizzy" for Monica, "Barneys" and "On a Break" for Rachel and "Smelly Cat" and "Lobster" for Phoebe. The individual palettes cost $12 each, the lipsticks are $8 each and the Limitless palette is $25.
"We looked at each character in detail -- what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities -- and started to build from there," Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto recently told Allure. "The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way."
The Friends x Revolution makeup collection is available in the U.S. and abroad. Shop the Friends x Revolution makeup collection ahead and click here to see the brand new second collection!
