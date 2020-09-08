Shopping

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2020: 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics, MAC, Stila and More

By Amy Lee‍
Are you ready for big beauty deals? Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is calling your name.  

From now to Sept. 19, the beauty retailer is offering multiple daily 50% off discounts on a plethora of makeup and skincare products, including bestsellers and cult favorites. Products on sale include wrinkle treatmentface cleanser, face oil, lipstick, eye cream, face moisturizer, eyelash serum, foundation, sunscreen, self tanner and so much more.

Stock up on the MAC Lip Glass and Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing Powder or finally get your hands on Kylie Cosmetics' famous Lip Kit or the St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse.

But we suggest you hurry as these deals are only available for 24 hours. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty for each day, below. 

Sept. 8

Skin Feels Good Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer
Lancome
Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer
Ulta
Skin Feels Good Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer
Lancome

Lancome's Skin Feels Good Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer is an oil-free and tinted moisturizer which contains SPF 23. 

REGULARLY $35

Sept. 9

Lip Pencil
MAC
MAC Lip Pencil
Ulta
Lip Pencil
MAC

MAC Lip Pencil is available in multiple shades and is best use to line, define and fill in lip color.

REGULARLY $18

Sept. 10 

Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Ulta
Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez

St. Tropez's  Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse will give you a natural looking glowing tan for days.

REGULARLY $44

Sept. 11

Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30
Philosophy
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30
Ulta
Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30
Philosophy

The Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 uses a two prong approach to anti-aging by both using its advance treatment to rejuvenate your skin but also protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

REGULARLY $78

Sept. 12

Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Ulta
Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics

The Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit comes in 10 shades and is vegan and cruelty free. This iconic lip kit comes with a matte liquid lipstick and a creamy lip liner. Oh and it's Kylie Jenner approved.

REGULARLY $29

Sept. 13

Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream
Dr. Brandt
Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream
Ulta
Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream
Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream is a tri-blend, wrinkle-smoothing complex, with minerals and peptides which smooths out fine lines and aging with use over time. 

REGULARLY $89

Sept. 14 

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Stila
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Ulta
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Stila

Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner draws thin lines to dramatic thick lines with the same liquid eyeliner pen. This eyeliner can go from day to night and it is waterproof, as well. 

REGULARLY $22

Sept. 15

Intensive Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase
Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment
Ulta
Intensive Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase

Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment is a decollete and neck cream which repairs and conditions dry, aging, crepey skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs.

REGULARLY $79

Sept. 16

Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Matte Primer
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Matte Primer
Ulta
Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Matte Primer
Smashbox

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Matte Primer is a get to powder primer which can control oil up to 12 hours.

REGULARLY $39

 

Sept. 17 

Lip Glass
MAC
MAC Lip Glass
Ulta
Lip Glass
MAC

This iconic MAC Lip Glass needs no description. This has been the best known lip gloss for years...and it's on sale in 20 colors!

REGULARLY $18

Sept. 18 

Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefits Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Ulta
Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics

Benefits Cosmetics's award winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is now available in four colors for every skin pallet.

 

REGULARLY $30

Sept. 19 

Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Ulta
Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics's Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ is full coverage moisturizer made to help improve the look of skin concerns including dark spots, breakouts, redness, pores, fine lines and wrinkles.  This foundation also includes SPF 50+ physical sunscreen in its formula.

REGULARLY $39.50

 

 

