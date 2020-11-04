The Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Part 2 Is Here!

Could we be any more excited for a new beauty collection? The second drop of Makeup Revolution's collaboration with Friends is here!

Featuring eyeshadow palettes, lip scrubs, body scrubs and body butter, the new line is equal parts indulgent and nostalgic -- see ET Style's Kristen Gill give her honest review of the products. Prices range from $7 to $25, making these ideal for gift-giving and guilt-free self-care. Plus, in the spirit of Friends, you can give a loved one $5 off their first Revolution Beauty purchase of $30 and get $5 back.

If you missed the first Makeup Revolution x Friends collection, check out Kristen's review of those products. A few items (like the Phoebe Lip Gloss) are still in stock -- but most are sold out, so you'll want to jump on the new collection ASAP.

Shop the entire Makeup Revolution x Friends 2.0 collection and see our top picks below.

Makeup Revolution x Friends Espresso Body Butter Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends Espresso Body Butter Revolution Beauty Nothing says '90s inspired beauty like body butter. Prep for the upcoming colder months with this thick, rich and creamy lotion. $12 at Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution x Friends He’s Her Lobster Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends He’s Her Lobster Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty This 21-shade palette is full of fall-friendly warm tones like rich brown, burnt orange, coral, neutrals and shimmery gold. $25 at Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution x Friends Taxi Bath Fizzer Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends Taxi Bath Fizzer Revolution Beauty If you're missing NYC right now, a hot bath with a taxi-themed fizzer should help you feel a little bit better. $7 at Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution x Friends Vanilla Latte Lip Scrub Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends Vanilla Latte Lip Scrub Revolution Beauty Whether you put it in someone's stocking or buy it as a treat for yourself, this lip scrub will work its magic on any pair of lips. $8 at Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution x Friends Open the Door Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends Open the Door Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty Another 21-shade palette, this one with rich, vibrant colors like browns, pinks and corals, plus several neutrals. And we'd recognize that peephole packaging anywhere! $25 at Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution x Friends Espresso Body Scrub & Reusable Cup Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution x Friends Espresso Body Scrub & Reusable Cup Revolution Beauty Cute gift idea: This Central Perk coffee cup contains coffee-scented body scrub that any friend would love. Plus, the cup is reusable. $20 at Revolution Beauty

