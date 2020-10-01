Shopping

Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Is Here -- All Items Under $30

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Friends is the gift that keeps giving -- more than 25 years after its debut on NBC, the hit show has been reimagined as a fun, budget-friendly makeup line available at Revolution Makeup and also Ulta.

Makeup brand Revolution Beauty is behind the brand-new Friends makeup line collaboration, available exclusively at Ulta. The colorful collection features eyeshadow palettes and creamy bullet lipsticks that are inspired by the show's iconic female characters: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). There's also a 27-shade Limitless palette, which is described as "The One With All the Eyeshadow."

Available Now! 🚨 LINK ➡️ BIO online #Ulta ! 🙌🏼💜 The NEW! Collaboration!! Series 1! 🖤💜 And we are all #Obsessed with this classic, iconic TV 📺show #makeuprevolution X #friends A full collection with makeup AND accessories! Includes: Rachel Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 soft mauve with a satin matte finish Monica Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 soft peachy pink with a satin matte finish Phoebe Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 deep pink with a satin matte finish Friends Eyeshadow Palette $28 And more...*looks like there will be some items exclusive on their website (like the mirror and bag) Will be available ➡️ SEPTEMBER 16TH online @makeuprevolution Oh....and this is series 2! #ComingSoon 2020

Names for the products will delight true Friends fans, with shades like "Bing" and "Frizzy" for Monica, "Barneys" and "On a Break" for Rachel and "Smelly Cat" and "Lobster" for Phoebe. The individual palettes cost $12 each, the lipsticks are $8 each and the Limitless palette is $25. 

"We looked at each character in detail -- what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities -- and started to build from there," Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto recently told Allure. "The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way."

The Friends x Revolution makeup collection is available in the U.S. and abroad. 

Shop the Friends x Revolution makeup collection ahead!

Revolution x Friends Limitless Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Limitless Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Limitless Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Ulta
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution X Friends Joey Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Joey Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Joey Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution X Friends Chandler Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Chandler Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Chandler Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution X Friends Ross Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Ross Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty
Makeup Revolution X Friends Ross Lip Gloss
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Rachel Palette
Revolution Beauty
Friends x Revolution Beauty Rachel Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Rachel Palette
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution Beauty

Revolution x Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution Beauty

