How to Watch 'Friends: The Reunion': Release Date, Trailer and More

You don't have very long until Friends: The Reunion will be there for you! A special next week will reunite the stars of the beloved NBC sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- on its original Warner Bros. soundstage for the fittingly titled special, "The One Where They Get Back Together."
The unscripted special will air on HBO Max, and on Thursday, the streaming service dropped a Friends teaser trailer to tide fans over for one more week (though thankfully not a month, or even a year).
For everything you need to stream Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, read on below.
When does Friends: The Reunion release on HBO Max? Thursday, May 27 -- most likely at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET if you're a night owl or a really early riser.
How to watch:Subscribe to HBO Max to access the special on May 27. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.
Can I watch all 10 seasons of Friends on HBO Max? Yes! The entire run of Friends is available to stream right now on HBO Max.
Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer: See the tailer below.
And for more on the trailer, watch the video below!
